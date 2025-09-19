Bigg Boss 19 September 19 Episode Written Update: Abhishek Bajaj wins captaincy, Bashir-Gaurav fight shakes the house

The September 19 episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought drama, emotional moments, and a new captain for the house. After Team A’s victory in the captaincy task, the competition to take charge of the house intensified. While all members of the winning team gave their best, tensions soon rose between contestants.

Abhishek Bajaj becomes new captain of Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss announced a new challenge where housemates had to poke their heads through holes in a cheese-shaped box while the song Dil Cheez Kya Hai Aap Meri Jaan Lijiye played. Kunicka served as the judge. In the end, actor Abhishek Bajaj emerged victorious and was declared the new captain of the house.

Ashnoor congratulated him, saying, “I’m very happy.” Abhishek replied, “I want to be the winner just like that, and keep watching.” After his win, he addressed the housemates in full leader mode and assigned household duties. Kunickaa was given kitchen responsibilities again, but she cited health reasons and stressed that she needed a team.

Neelam also asked for a break, and Nehal refused to cook. Farhana stepped forward to take on the kitchen, but Gaurav told her, “I know exactly how many rotis will be made.” This left Farhana slightly nervous, while Pranit advised her on how to get help from others.

Heated argument between Baseer and Gaurav

While the new captain took charge, tensions boiled over between Baseer Ali and Gaurav Khanna. Baseer told Gaurav, “GK sir, you’ve played with words like knives.” Gaurav responded, “You’re triggered, friend. I was just talking normally.” The argument continued as Baseer asked, “Why do you try to answer every question in the dark?” Gaurav replied, “I’m not used to beating around the bush.”

The exchange got sharper with Baseer saying, “You have no guts,” and Gaurav answering, “Absolutely not.” Baseer added, “Wherever you need to show your muscles, I’ll show them, and wherever you need to flex them, I’ll flex them.” Gaurav replied, “This isn’t an Iron Man show, it’s a show about your brains.” Baseer then remarked, “We haven’t seen this side of you in four weeks; it came out just today.” Gaurav shot back, “This is the true form.”

Here’s what else happened in Bigg Boss 19 September 19 episode

Neelam mocked the male contestants as they worked out. Pranit responded, “What are you looking at? If the boys were doing the same thing…” Meanwhile, Tanya and Neelam discussed flirting. Tanya told her, “Whoever I flirt with is mine.” Tanya also spoke to Zeishan about her struggles, saying, “I’ve struggled a lot, now I want to be happy.” Zeishan replied, “There’s no one in this world who hasn’t struggled. You can call it a journey.” He then added, “Yes, the way you cry, that can be called a struggle.”

The September 19 episode of Bigg Boss 19 showcased Abhishek’s rise as the new captain, shifting alliances and fiery arguments.

