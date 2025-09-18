Bigg Boss 19 September 18 Written Update: Abhishek and Awez fight in captaincy task; Amaal’s captaincy reviewed

The September 18 episode of Bigg Boss 19 was filled with high-voltage drama as the captaincy task created chaos inside the house. The competition, which started on Day 25 (September 17), continued and led to verbal as well as physical fights. Abhishek Bajaj and Awez Darbar got into a heated clash, leaving housemates and viewers shocked.

Captaincy task turns intense

Bigg Boss introduced a new team-based captaincy task where contestants had to collect falling gold biscuits from a ship and fill their bags. The team with the most filled bags would get to choose the next captain. Amaal Mallik was the operator of the task, and he reminded housemates, “All the girls are playing well, but they cannot hide the gold biscuits inside their clothes. If any boy tries to take them by force, it will be considered inappropriate or as a case of bad touch.”

The house was divided into two teams. Team A included Tanya, Shehbaz, Neelam, Ashnoor, Abhishek, Zeishan, and Mridul, while Team B consisted of Baseer, Awez, Kunickaa, Farhaana, Pranit, Nehal, and Gaurav. Only three members from each team could participate at a time.

What happened between Abhishek and Awez?

During the task, when Abhishek tried to take biscuits from Kunickaa, Awez blocked him, leading to a verbal and physical fight. Amaal immediately intervened and told Abhishek, “Ruk. Maine bola ruk.” (Stop. I said stop) Abhishek replied, “Main apni marzi se rukunga.” (I'll stop on my own will) Amaal then warned him, “Mere saath mat bhid.” (Do not clash with me)

In another round, Zeishan replaced Neelam while Shehbaz also joined in. Amaal teased Gaurav to participate more aggressively, but Gaurav responded, “Bhai, achha khel rahe hain ye, humein zarurat nahi hai, hamara ek hi bahut hai. It’s not about the player every time, it’s about the team.” (They are playing well, we don't need to intervene, our one player is enough.) Abhishek supported this view, sparking further arguments.

At the end of the task, Amaal counted the biscuits and declared Team A the winner. Bigg Boss congratulated Team A and announced that the next captain would be chosen from their group.

Food fight and captaincy review

Later, Amaal and Abhishek argued over food mismanagement. Abhishek took extra chicken pieces and saved them for the next day, explaining that he does not eat non-veg on Tuesdays. Amaal asked him to put the chicken back as Kunickaa and others had not received any.

Day 26 began with the song Beedi Jaleygi, with housemates including Nehal, Neelam, Tanya, Awez, and Ashnoor dancing enthusiastically. Flipkart recognized Gaurav, Nehal, and Ashnoor as fashion icons, with Gaurav winning the Flipkart Fashion Icon title and vouchers worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Did housemates support Amaal’s captaincy?

In the assembly room, Bigg Boss asked contestants to share their views on Amaal’s captaincy. Most housemates found him “aggressive,” but Baseer and Nehal highlighted his strength, saying he always accepts his mistakes. In the end, 11 housemates “liked” his captaincy, giving him the chance to defend it. Now, along with Team A, Amaal will also compete for the next captaincy of the house.

