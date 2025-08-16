Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik and second wife Kritika Malik announce pregnancy, see first wife Payal's reaction

YouTuber Armaan Malik, who has been in the news because of his personal life, is once again making headlines. The social media personality is now expecting his second child with his second wife, Kritika Malik. Armaan, who is married to both Payal and Kritika, is the father of four children and is set to welcome his fifth one with Kritika. Sharing this news with their fans on social media, Armaan posted a few pictures of his wives and announced the joyful news.

Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik announce second pregnancy

Taking to his Instagram account, Armaan Malik shared a new post revealing the happy news. In this carousel post, Payal and Kritika are all smiles, with the latter soon to embrace motherhood again. Payal appears elated as Kritika prepares to welcome a baby. Kritika is seen holding a pregnancy test kit. Sharing these photos, Armaan wrote, "Ghar Mai khushiyaan aane vale hai."

Take a look at Armaan Malik's post here-

The news of their pregnancy went super viral on the internet. The Malik family has maintained an active presence on social media platforms. From sharing daily vlogs to promoting brands and creating music videos, they have amassed a massive fan base.

While they were popular personalities, it was their stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3 after which their relationship reached every household in India. The show was hosted by Anil Kapoor. It was on the grand premiere of this show that their polygamous marriage made headlines. Even after the show, the trio remains the talk of the town because of the controversies and their personal relationships.

About Armaan Malik's marriages

Regarding Armaan Malik's marriages, the YouTuber married his first wife, Payal Malik, in 2011. The couple was later blessed with a son named Chirayu (Chikoo). In 2018, Armaan married Kritika Malik, who is Payal's best friend. Armaan made headlines by announcing that both his wives were pregnant in 2022. Kritika and Armaan welcomed Zaid on April 6, 2023. The same year, he welcomed twins with Payal, too. He is now a father to four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

