Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 19 Episode Written Update: Pari's ex-boyfriend urges her to leave Ajay, will Tulsi discover the truth?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Aug 19 Episode Written Update: Tulsi informs Mihir that Noina used to like him. Mihir denies it but then assures Tulsi that he won't do any business collaboration with her. However, Tulsi insists that he should consider working with her. She reassures him that there will be no misunderstandings. He praises Tulsi for being a sorted wife. Tulsi tells Mihir that she has realised Pari is happy because Ajay's family is good.

Truth behind Pari's hand bruise is revealed

Pari then recalls the bruise on her hand. She remembers her ex-boyfriend Rannvijay coming near Ajay's house. She sneaks out to meet Rannvijay. Pari warns Rannvijay to stay out of her life and not to come near her house. However, Rannvijay grabs Pari's wrist and twists it as she tries to escape. She pushes Rannvijay away and returns home. Ajay notices Pari is worried about her bruise. He applies some medicine to it.

Angad and Hrithik are sleepy, and everyone in the house teases them. However, Mihir tells Hrithik that he has to go to the factory and advises Angad to go to the company. Although they are reluctant, they have to go. Tulsi and others wish them good luck as they leave.

Pari and Ajay make plans to go to Shanti Niketan

Pari receives a call from Rannvijay. He threatens to do something to himself and urges Pari to meet him. She agrees to meet him. Tulsi decides to invite Noina for the Janmashtami celebration. She also calls Indira to invite her family and Pari to their house for the festivities. Pari feels happy at the thought of seeing Rannvijay again. Indira firmly declines, citing their own celebration as a reason they cannot attend.

Ajay calls Pari from the kitchen and surprises her by saying she should get ready as he has decided to drop her off at Shanti Niketan to meet her parents. Pari feels pleased.

Vrinda's mother and sister-in-law argue because Nitin has no job. Vrinda receives an interview call. Nitin reassures her not to worry as he is willing to do anything to make ends meet. His mother lashes out at him. Vrinda's mother tells her to find a job and return home.

Daksha praises Tulsi for decorating the house, while Gayatri praises Noina. Daksha subtly criticises Gayatri for playing with everyone's emotions. Ajay drops Pari at Shanti Niketan. After he leaves,Pari decides to meet Rannvijay instead of going inside.

Everyone at Shanti Niketan picks sarees. Mihir video calls Tulsi while selecting a saree for her. Tulsi asks Mihir to buy a saree for Noina.

Pari meets her ex-boyfriend

At a restaurant, Rannvijay tells Pari he still loves her. But Pari recalls how disappointed she was when he withdrew from their marriage. Tulsi arrives for some work and sees Pari with someone. Rannvijay confesses he backed out because Angad was involved in a hit-and-run case, and he was scared to marry her. He asks Pari to leave Ajay and get back with him.

From a distance, Pari spots Tulsi and is scared. She asks Rannvijay to leave immediately. He departs before Tulsi arrives. Tulsi questions Pari about sitting at the restaurant. Pari claims she was on a date with Ajay, but he had to leave urgently. Tulsi then asks if she is happy in her marriage. The episode ends here.

