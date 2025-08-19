Did Apoorva Mukhija’s ex Utsav Dahiya just call her out for cheating in a song? Fans say it’s ‘classy revenge’

Content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija, known online as Rebel Kid, is in the news again amid the recent India’s Got Latent controversy. After Sufi Motiwala said he is no longer friends with her, ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya shared a self-composed track, “Cute Little Red Flag,” on Instagram. In a long note, he alleged that Apoorva lied about him after their breakup and hinted she cheated on him.

Advertisement

Cute Little Red Flag and the cheating claim

Utsav Dahiya said the song responds to narratives he believes painted him “negative.” A lyric from the track reads: “Pucha maine ghatiya kyun bola mujhe duniya ke liye, kehti baby yeh toh sab dhandha hai mere liye.” He added that he had “dodged a bullet” by ending the relationship and accused Apoorva of cheating.

In his caption, Utsav warned: "Now, if you talk nonsense again, I’ll bring out the receipts. (Ab agar koi aur bakwaas kari toh main seedha receipts nikalunga)." He criticised what he called fabricated stories made for content: “Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone’s character online.” He claimed a big following does not justify bullying or rage-baiting.

Here’s what he says happened after the breakup

Utsav wrote that he contacted Apoorva and her agency when he was labelled a cheat and an abuser due to her storytime videos. According to him, the reply was: “You’re a nobody, you should be happy you got to date her.”

Advertisement

He continued: “So here’s a message from that nobody: you tried your level best (and I won’t lie, it wasn’t easy), but I’m still here, still standing. That should tell you something - your big numbers only matter on an app. There’s a real and much bigger world outside - beyond lies and drama. Truth doesn’t need ‘followers’; it stands on its own.”

Utsav signed off with: “So go ahead and run your house with conflict (Toh tum chalao apna ghar kalesh se), but stop spreading lies about others. Let people do some real work in their lives. Grow up, kid.” He added a rhyme, calling it “more your style.” The internet quickly latched onto the post, with many calling the move “classy revenge.”

In January last year, Apoorva Mukhija confirmed the breakup on her Instagram broadcast channel: “Most of you all guessed it already, but Utsav and I are not together anymore…I will reveal the next brother-in-law only at my wedding now (agla jiju reveal shaadi pe karungi ab).” She later shared content about a toxic ex-boyfriend, accusing him of being abusive, cheating, and calling him “disgusting (ghatiya).”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss fame Kashish Kapoor ruined Rs 85,000 couture gown, claims designer as she shares screenshots of chat