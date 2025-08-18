EXCLUSIVE: Usha Nadkarni reveals she was shocked on learning her Pavitra Rishta salary: 'I felt like slapping the person'

Usha Nadkarni is one of the popular faces of Indian television, who has gained fame by portraying the role of Savita Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. The veteran star sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, wherein she reflected on her early days on the daily soap, as well as how it opened the opportunities for her to travel the world.

Advertisement

The actress, amid recalling the good days on the sets, also revealed that despite having worked with Balaji previously and getting selected for the role of the elderly following the audition, her salary made her blood boil. She said it almost made her want to slap the person.

Usha Nadkarni on Pavitra Rishta fees and revival of the show

Usha Nadkarni starred in the Balaji Telefilms’ hit show for 5 years, from 2009 to 2014. Spilling out the details of her fees, the actress revealed to the media portal, “(Balaji ke) office gayi mein, aur paisa jo bola vo sunke na saamne waale ke lagaane ka mera mann kar raha tha.”

She further added, "Ek baar muh se nikalegi na gaali, bohot gaali aati hai mujhe. Maa se Baap se sab aati hai. Vo mein bolungi na bura lagega. Lagta hai kaam hi nahi karne ka. Lekin kya karu? Khujli thi na mujhe kaam karne ki. Suleimani apna hai na.”

Advertisement

Moreover, in the interview, the veteran actress went on to share that once she was roped in to play the role, it was loved and enjoyed by the audience, as well as the producer, Ekta Kapoor. Nadkarni explained, “Kiya kaam meine, Kaam kiya toh sabko accha laga. Ekta mam bhi khush thi aur sab meri taarif karte toh mein bhi khush thi.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the actress admitted to having travelled the world, thanks to the popularity she received from doing Pavitra Rishta. She said, “Pavitra Rishta ke vajah se mein bohot ghumke aayi. Israel 3 baar gayi mein. Vaha log (Pavitra Rishta) pagal jaise dekh rahe the.”

Usha Nadkarni recalled craze of Pavitra Rishta in Fiji Islands

Nadkarni also recalled a hilarious incident: “Ek Radio station pe gayi mein, Fiji Islands mein, toh bole vaha pe ke hospital mein TV pe Pavitra Rishta lagta tha, nurses aur doctors sab jaake bethte the. (Jokingly) Patient marne do. Toh sab TV nikal diye hospital se Fiji Islands mein.”

Advertisement

Pavitra Rishta gained global popularity, which got the makers to re-release the show on the network. Speaking of whether the daily soap will return to the screens or not, the veteran star shared, “Sushant jaane ke baad ek baar phir aaya tha. Double ho raha tha, lekin Sushant jaane ke baad third time bhi aaya tha. Maine pura nahi dekha hai. Dekhne ko milta nai tha na, shoot chalta tha toh humko dekhne nahi milta hai.”

Meanwhile, when asked about her thoughts on a new season, she stated, “Vo maza nahi aayega abhi.”

As for her latest appearance, Usha Nadkarni participated in Celebrity Masterchef.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Chup chap bardaasht kiya...', Usha Nadkarni reveals WHY she felt 'angry' when called for Pavitra Rishta's audition