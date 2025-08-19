EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club Box Office: Coolie jumps to Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi War 2 sees a good jump on Independence Day in Hindi Coolie smashes past Rs 150 crore on day 1 Box Office Trends: War 2 opening day Coolie Coolie

Bigg Boss 19 premiere date: When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted reality show on TV and OTT; tentative list of contestants

By Nisha Singh
Updated on Aug 19, 2025  |  02:59 PM IST |  68K
Bigg Boss 19 premiere date: When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted reality show on TV and OTT. Picture courtesy: Jio Hostar/YouTube

Bigg Boss, the popular reality television show, is back with its new season this year. Yes, Get ready! Because Bigg Boss 19 is about to start in a few days. The makers of the show have been creating hype ahead of its premiere. Amid the buzz, let's take a look at the premiere date and platforms of the ninteenth season of Bigg Boss and also delve into tentative participants on the show.

Bigg Boss 19 to premiere on television and OTT from this date

The Bigg Boss team recently released the new promo of Bigg Boss 19 on YouTube. As per the announcement promo, the new season will be aired on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar starting from August 24, 2025. While television viewers can watch it at 10:30 pm, OTT audience will be able to enjoy it from 9 pm.

Salman Khan returns as the show host for Big Boss 19

Salman Khan, who has been hosting Bigg Boss for several years, is back in this season while bringing a fresh wave of drama and entertainment. The theme of this season is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar'. This new format is expected to introduce a "democrazy" element to the reality TV show.

Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badesha and other tentative contestants to participate in the show

1. Gaurav Khanna

Bigg Boss 19: Tentative list of contestants, Picture courtesy: Gaurav Khanna/Instagram

Best known for his role as Anuj Kapadia in the popular TV show Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna is rumored to participate as a contestant in Bigg Boss 19. Khanna won the first season of Celebrity Masterchef India this year.

2. Shehbaz Badesha

Bigg Boss 19: Tentative list of contestants, Picture courtesy: Shehbaz Badesha/Instagram

Singer Shehbaz Badesha, the brother of former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaz Gill, is also likely to join the show. Shehbaz and content creator Mridul Tiwari are the two contenders for the 'Fans Ka Faisla' initiative, with the public voting for one to enter the Bigg Boss house.

3. Baseer Ali

Bigg Boss 19: Tentative list of contestants, Picture courtesy: Baseer Bob/Instagram

Baseer Ali, who is best known for winning MTV Splitsvilla 10 with Naina Singh, is among the tentative participants of Bigg Boss 19. Also known as Baseer Bob, he has worked in Zee TV's show, Kundali Bhagya and also participated in MTV Roadies 19.

4. Ashnoor Kaur

Bigg Boss 19: Tentative list of contestants, Picture courtesy: Ashnoor Kaur/Instagram

Television actress Ashonoot Kaur is also expected to be one of the housemates in Bigg Boss 19. She has worked in shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Patiala Babes.

Other celebrities, who may join the new season of Bigg Boss include Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Arbaz Patel, Hunar Hali Gandhi, and Abhishek Bajaj.

