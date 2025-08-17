Veteran Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar passes away at 68, daughter Tejaswini says ‘lived life on her own terms’

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran Marathi actress Jyoti Chandekar left for a heavenly abode on August 16 in Pune. She was 68 years old. Chandekar, best known for Marathi TV show, Tharala Tar Mag, was reportedly undergoing treatment for a few days. She was battling from prolonged illess. Her daughter actress, Tejaswini Pandit confirmed the news on social media.

Tejaswini Pandit mourns the loss of her late mother Jyoti Chandekar

Recently, Tejaswini Pandit took to her Instagram handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Jyoti Chandekar. In her Instagram story, Tejaswini shared a picture of her late mom and penned an emotional note for her in Marathi language.

The note roughly translated reads, "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our beloved mother and everyone’s cherished senior actress Mrs. Jyoti Chandekar Pandit, who lived life on her own terms and always greeted the world with a warm smile."

Jyoti Chandekar's funeral will be held at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune at 11 am today.

"Her funeral will be held tomorrow, August 17th, at 11 a.m. With heavy hearts, Tejaswini Pandit, Pornima Pandit, and the Chandekar-Pandit family, the statement further reads.

A brief about Jyoti Chandekar's career

Jyoti Chandekar worked in Marathi cinema, television, and theater in her career spanning five decades. Chandekar worked in Marathi movies like Mee Sindhutai Sapkal (2010) and Dholki (2015).

She gained immense popularity for her role as Purna Aaji in the Marathi TV serial Tharal Tar Mag which airs on Star Pravah. It is an official remake of Tamil TV series Roja.

Jyoti Chandekar's daughter, Tejaswini Pandit is also a famous actress in Marathi entertainment industry. Tejaswini has appeared in several shows like Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, Tu Hi Re and Ye Re Ye Re Paisa.

Chandekar worked with her daughter in Dipti Ghonsikar's 2016 Marathi directorial film, Ticha Umbratha. The late actress played the role of Tejaswini's on-screen mother-in-law in it.

Jyoti Chandekar's personal life

Jyoti Chandekar was married to Ranjit Pandit. She is survived by two daughters, Tejaswini Pandit and Pornima Pandit. Chandekar's demise has been a shock to many celebrities and her fans.

