Bigg Boss fame Kashish Kapoor ruined Rs 85,000 couture gown, claims designer as she shares screenshots of chat

Designer Smita Shrinivas has alleged that Bigg Boss fame Kashish Kapoor and influencer marketing firm Dot Media Agency damaged a Rs 85,000 couture gown and then failed to pay the agreed compensation. In an Instagram post, Shrinivas said the custom green couture gown came back “wet, dusty, crumpled, and stuffed inside-out,” making it unsellable.

What the designer claims happened

Shrinivas said Dot Media Agency collected a size S gown for Kapoor even though the influencer allegedly needed XS. The outfit, she added, was a custom couture piece and not a sample. After it was returned in poor condition, the designer said both sides agreed on Rs 40,000 compensation, which is less than half the gown’s price, to close the matter.

According to the post, weeks went by with delays and excuses. Shrinivas alleged that Kashish Kapoor blocked her on social media during the follow-up. When she reached out again, the designer claims the agency offered a “social media shoutout” instead of payment. She rejected the offer, calling it part of a wider problem where small labels are promised “exposure” rather than fair compensation. “This is our reality,” the post read.

Here’s what the screenshots show

Shrinivas also shared screenshots of the chat to support her timeline. The messages, she said, reflect the agreement on Rs 40,000, subsequent payment delays, and an offer of promotion in place of money. She maintained that the piece was returned wet and crumpled, with the fabric and finishing unfit for reuse or resale.

The designer framed the episode as a collaboration gone wrong. She said small and emerging labels often face mishandling of garments, vague return timelines, and non-monetary compensation offers. The alleged damage to a high-value couture gown shows how expensive pieces can lose value instantly when size, fit, and care are not respected.

Shrinivas urged fellow designers to take precautions before sending pieces for influencer collaborations. Her checklist includes documenting every transaction, taking deposits, noting size and fit approvals, and placing clear care-and-return terms in writing. She said this can help avoid disputes and recover costs if items are damaged.

Kashish side of story

Meanwhile, sources close to Dot Media shared, "Dot Media has filed a defamation case against the designer for deliberately leaking the personal contact details of two female employees. In a reckless attempt to malign the agency’s reputation, the designer has put the safety and privacy of these women at serious risk. The agency had already taken strict internal action against the individual responsible for the initial issue and was actively working to resolve the matter responsibly when this incident occurred."

