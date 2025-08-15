Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann Sethi engaged to longtime girlfriend Yogita Bihani; gifts her birthday present worth over Rs 2 Lakh

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's elder son, Aaryamann Sethi, is finally engaged to his long-time girlfriend and actress Yogita Bihani. The two have been dating for some time now. Yogita has been a part of their vlogs too. A day after Yogita's birthday, Aaryamann went down on one knee to propose to his lady love. In one of their recent vlogs, Aaryamann and Yogita shared that they are moving in together to their new house, situated right next to Archana and Parmeet's home.

Advertisement

Aaryamann Sethi engaged to girlfriend Yogita Bihani

In this vlog, Aaryamann Sethi and Yogita Bihani told fans they are moving in together and that they plan to do some minimal work on the house within a limited budget. Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi also joined them to inspect the house and discuss the potential renovations. Before entering the house, Aaryamann mentioned that he had forgotten the keys and hurried to get them. While Yogita, Archana, and Parmeet waited, he returned with the keys.

Aaryamann then went down on one knee and proposed to Yogita Bihani. He presented her with the house keys attached to a sunflower and a keychain. He then asked, "Will you marry me?" to which she replied, "yes." This touching moment moved Archana Puran Singh deeply, and she was brought to tears. The couple were elated as they embarked on this new journey. Aaryamann and Yogita then stepped into their new home, ready to begin their life together.

Advertisement

Sharing glimpses of their joyful moment on Instagram, Yogita Bihani uploaded some pictures with her boyfriend and captioned, "Chhoti baatein se badi baatein ho gayi..."

On Yogita's birthday, Aaryamann gifted her headphones and a brand-new iPhone, with his presents worth nearly Rs 2 lakh. The Sethi family had arranged a big surprise midnight celebration for Yogita on her birthday. Ayushmaan Sethi, the younger son of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, had turned into a Pani Puri seller to surprise Yogita and treated her with pani puris. As the couple is now engaged, a wedding might soon be on the cards for them.

ALSO READ: Archana Puran Singh visits Amitabh Bachchan's favorite chaat stall; vendor reveals Aishwarya, Abhishek and Jaya's most liked dishes