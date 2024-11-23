Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer's upcoming Pakistani drama promises a tale of love, heartbreak and more; Watch PROMO

Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer are among the talented and renowned actors of the Pakistani entertainment industry. Known for their acting prowess and performance, Imran and Neelam are set to treat their fans by featuring in an untitled upcoming Pakistani drama. The first teaser of this exciting project is out, and fans are pouring immense love on it.

7th Sky Entertainment dropped the first teaser of Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer's upcoming Pakistani show. In this teaser, the characters of Imran and Neelam share a love-hate relationship. Their compelling love story faces ups and downs, hatred, challenges, and a third person's intervention. However, due to their fate, Imran and Neelam are unhappily forced to get married.

Watch Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer's new show teaser here-

The caption of this promo reads, "IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING!!! Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer are all set to grace your screens once again in the upcoming mega drama serial of 7th Sky Entertainment based on the beauty and consequences of love. Coming soon only on Geo Entertainment!"

Now as Imran and Neelam embark on this new journey, the anticipation amongst the fans is high. As soon as this promo was shared, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their excitement. One fan wrote, "Mark my words it is going to be blockbuster!" another user commented, "Finally the incomplete love story in ehram e Junoon continues here," and so on the comments continued.

Produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer's upcoming show also stars Mirza Zain Baig, Sidra Niazi, Usmaan Peerzada, Shaheen Khan, Mahmood Akhtar, Humaira Bano, Rehma Zaman, and Rizwan Jaffri in important roles.

Apart from this powerful star cast, this upcoming drama is penned by Aamra Shahid and directed by Syed Ramish Rizvi.

For the uninformed, Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer have starred opposite each other previously in the hit drama Ehram e Junoon. The duo portrayed the characters of Shayan and Shanzay in this show. Their on-screen chemistry and storyline left audiences mesmerized. Fans are on the edge of their seats to witness their magic again on the screens with this upcoming drama.

