'Aapko humse pyaar toh nahi ho gaya hai?' Why did Manisha Rani question Raghav Juyal? WATCH

Hip Hop India Season 2 has been creating a buzz, as the clips from the episode have been going viral on the internet. Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame and social media sensation Manisha Rani recently graced the dance reality show. She hosted the show, whereas Raghav Juyal was the guest. During a fun banter, Manisha asked Raghav whether he has fallen in love with her after he praised her.

Taking to her Instagram account, Manisha Rani uploaded a new video from her appearance at Hip Hop India 2. In the video, Manisha requested a placard that anchors usually receive while hosting the show. She mentioned how it is a new experience for her, and thus she required it.

Upon hearing this, Raghav Juyal shared, "Mai jab naya tha, mai teleprompter nahi padh paata tha. Kuch nahi kar pata tha mai. Aur mai itne confused aadmi tha ki joh eliminate hota tha usse jeeta deta tha aur jeeta tha usse eliminate kar deta tha. (When I was new, I was unable to read a teleprompter too. I couldn't do anything. I used to be so confused. I used to eliminate the winner and declare the winner as eliminated)."

Watch Manisha Rani's video here-

Manisha Rani was surprised to hear this revelation. Praising Raghav, she said, "Aapka slow motion dekh kar, pura system slow ho gaya, hum bata nahi paa rahe hai par andar kuch toh ho gaya (My system is shaken after seeing your slow motion. I can't express but something happened)."

Advertisement

Raghav cheered for Manisha's shayari and complimented her. Raghav said, "Jaisi tum ho, honest aur bilkul imaandar vaisi hi rehna (Be the same as you are, honest and dedicated)."

Upon hearing this, Manisha asked, "Ek baat bataiye, aapko humse pyaar toh nahi ho gaya? (Tell me one thing, have you fallen in love with me?)." This leaves Raghav in splits. Later, Manisha teaches Raghav a new hook step.

Sharing this video, Manisha wrote, "Cuteness se dil jeetne aagayi hun mein.Dil se special thanks to such an amazing person @raghavjuyal for encouraging me a lot."

Hip Hop India Season 2 is judged by Remo Dsouza. The dance reality show can be watched on Amazon MX Player.