Be Happy: Remo D’Souza spills the beans on casting Abhishek Bachchan in film, and it’s because of his daughter Aaradhya; details inside

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently took center stage in Remo D'Souza's Be Happy, a film that beautifully captures the unbreakable bond between a father and daughter, showcasing how far a father can go to fulfill his child's dreams. Now, Remo has revealed the heartwarming reason behind casting Abhishek and it all connects back to his daughter Aaradhya.

During a chat with Just Too Filmy, Remo D’Souza shared why Abhishek Bachchan was his top pick for Be Happy. He said, “Bahut hi clear choice. Mere liye toh aesa tha ki jab humlog likhte the and was asked about actor, meine kaha hi wahi actor ismein correct hoga jiske bachche honge aur wo age ke honge toh aur bhi best hai." (It was a very clear choice. For me, while we were writing and discussing the actor for the role, I said that the right actor would be someone who has children, and if they are of a similar age, even better).

The director shared that father with a young daughter would naturally bring authenticity to the role, making every scene feel more heartfelt. He also wanted an actor who wasn’t the obvious, expected choice, someone who would surprise audiences with their performance. In every project he takes on, Remo believes that the right actor can transform a film, and for Be Happy, Abhishek was the perfect fit.

He went on to say that casting in films is often influenced by box office appeal rather than artistic necessity. However, he felt fortunate that his project didn’t face such compromises. Remo also appreciated the I Want To Talk actor for agreeing to the role without a second thought.

Meanwhile, released on March 14, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, Be Happy arrived just in time for Holi celebrations. The film follows Abhishek Bachchan as Shiv, a dedicated single father, and Inayat Verma as his daughter Dhara. At the heart of the story is Dhara’s dream of participating in the nation’s most prestigious dance reality show.

Despite knowing nothing about dance, Shiv takes a leap of faith and joins the competition himself, determined to stand by his daughter.

The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johnny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. It is directed by Remo D'Souza and backed by Lizelle Remo D'Souza under the Remo D'Souza Entertainment banner.