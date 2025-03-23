Malaika Arora breaks silence on scolding 16-year-old boy for his inappropriate gestures towards her on Hip Hop India 2

A clip of Malaika Arora from Hip Hop India Season 2 went viral recently. In it, the actress is seen scolding a 16-year-old from Uttar Pradesh after his performance. Naveen Shah (16) appeared for an audition on Hip Hop Season 2. During his performance, Naveen's inappropriate gestures towards Malaika left her upset. After that, she schooled him for his actions. Now, in a recent interview, Malaika reacted to scolding the young boy but even praised him for his talent.

While talking to ANI, Malaika Arora reacted to schooling Naveen and said, "Maybe that moment, I didn't have any intention to scold him or tell him that what you're doing is wrong. That wasn't my intention. I was just going to say that you're doing too much. Whatever you're doing, tone it down a little. There's no need to do so much."

Further, Malaika elaborated that the judges sing and are sometimes involved in fun and drama which is fine. She said, "We also blow kisses. We also bite our lips. It's all part and parcel of expression, which I feel is absolutely fine." She mentioned how she had no intention of scolding him but shared that she felt it was a little too much. Praising Naveen, Malaika called him an amazing dancer and a nice kid.

For the uninformed, Naveen winked and blew kisses at Malaika during his performance. After which, the actress lost her calm and said, "Please give me your mother's phone number. You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking, (blowing) flying kisses." Naveen's co-contestant also expressed disagreement with his behavior and said that his scolding was appropriate.

Remo Dsouza, who is co-judging Hip Hop India 2 along with Malaika, soon stepped in to salvage the situation and jokingly asked the contestant if he was like his mom or his father.

Speaking about Hip Hop India 2, the hit dance reality show can be watched on Amazon MX Player. Judged by Malaika Arora and Remo Dsouza, the show is a nationwide hunt for India's best hip-hop talent.