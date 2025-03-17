'Give me your mother's phone number': Why did Malaika Arora lose her calm on 16-year-old boy? WATCH

Malaika Arora, the popular diva of the Bollywood industry, has also worked in numerous Television shows. Over the years, the actress has judged several non-fiction shows, and her latest work includes judging Amazon MX Player's Hip Hop Season 2. This dance reality show is judged by Remo Dsouza and Malaika Arora. Hip Hop 2 went live on the app on March 14, and in the episode, it can be seen that Malaika schooled a 16-year-old contestant for his inappropriate gestures towards her.

In a video going viral on the internet, Malaika Arora can be seen schooling contestant Naveen Shah. Naveen Shah (16), from Uttar Pradesh, appeared for an audition on Hip Hop Season 2, leaving the actress upset. Once his performance was done, Malaika expressed her anger and said, "Please give me your mother's phone number. You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking, (blowing) flying kisses."

Watch Malaika Arora's viral video here-

Remo Dsouza soon stepped in to salvage the situation and jokingly asked the contestant if he was like his mom or his father. Naveen's co-contestant also expressed disagreement with his behavior and said that his scolding was appropriate. While the situation was brought under control, the contestant's father was called on stage, and both Remo and Malaika joked with him.

Talking about his son's behavior, the boy's father said, "He looks innocent, but he isn't. He keeps chatting with girls throughout the night." When asked about his gestures, the father jokingly said, "After all, he is my son."

Advertisement

Speaking about Hip Hop 2, the dance reality show is hosted by Remo Dsouza and Nora Fatehi. The show is a nationwide hunt for India's best hip-hop talent.

Workwise, Malaika Arora has judged several reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, MTV Supermodel of the Year, India's Best Dancer, and more.