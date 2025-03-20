India's Got Latent Row: Samay Raina summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Cell for THIRD time; to appear before them on THIS date

Samay Raina has been in legal trouble ever since Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija's comment on India's Got Latent received backlash. While several FIRs were lodged against the creators, a fresh notice from Maharashtra Cyber Cell has been issued against Samay. After Raina failed to appear before the authorities on March 19, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has now summoned him for the third time amidst India's Got Latent row.

Samay Raina has been asked by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to appear before them on March 24. ANI tweeted this information on their X handle. The tweet read, "India's Got Latent Case | Maharashtra Cyber Cell sends YouTuber Samay Raina a third summons asking him to appear before them on 24th March for questioning."

For the uninformed, when Samay Raina was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for the first time, he had an extension owing to his United States and Canada tour.

India's Got Latent controversy arose after Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija's statements on the show went viral on the internet. While Ranveer's question about s*x involving parents caused outrage, Apurva's comments also received backlash. Multiple FIRs have been filed against them and Samay Raina. Apart from this, all of them have received death threats after their controversy, leaving them in distress.

Not only Ranveer, Apoorva and Samay, but Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and a few other creators also landed in legal trouble for their offensive remarks on the show.

After the controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia released a video apologizing for his remarks; meanwhile, Samay also released a statement mentioning that he would cooperate with the authorities in the investigation. Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer had even submitted written apologies to the National Commission for Women (NCW) earlier this month.

When the show started getting massive backlash, Samay Raina deleted all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube. Many episodes were shot but weren't released following this controversy.