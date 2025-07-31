Parineeti Chopra's husband Raghav Chadha arrives at Kapil Sharma's Show without shoes, Krushna Abhishek steals...

Netflix uploaded a new promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show's upcoming episode featuring the beloved celeb duo Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The new trailer gives a glimpse of the hilarious moments that fans can expect in the forthcoming episode of the show. As the promo begins, it is seen that Parineeti and Raghav grace the stage.

Why did Raghav Chadha arrive on the show barefoot?

Raghav Chadha arrives on The Great Indian Kapil Show barefoot. Kapil immediately takes a dig at him, saying, "Mannat maangi thi aapne ki meri Pari se shaadi hongi toh mai Kapil ke show pe nange pau jaaunga (Did you take a vow that if you got married to Pari, then you would walk barefoot on Kapil's show?)."

The politician then complains that when he was backstage, someone stole his shoes. Soon, we see Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda coming on the stage of the show with Raghav's shoes and calling him "Jiju (brother-in-law)." They ask Raghav to give them money if he wants his shoes back. Raghav jokes that they want money from a politician.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show's promo here-

Kapil Sharma asks Chadha what is difficult: to win an election or to win a wife's heart. Parineet immediately responds that it's difficult for her to distract Raghav from his work. The comedian quips that politicians want to work, but their wives must not be allowing it.

Story of Raghav Chadha and Parineet Chopra's date before marriage

Talking about their love tale, Raghav disclosed that it was a "Love at first sight." Parineeti Chopra said that it was from his side. After she says this, Kapil questions the actress for going on a breakfast date with him and mentions that even she must have had a liking for him.

Parineeti answers that she went with her manager, and Raghav quickly says that he had even come for breakfast with the organizers. This leaves all in splits.

Kapil then praises Raghav for balancing his marriage and politics together. He jokes about Parineet's viral dialogue "Meri body mai sensations hote hai jaise..."

Sunil Grover also impresses everyone with his amazing act. Kapil questions Parineeti and Raghav for not inviting him to their wedding. She then fires back at him and asks if he had invited her. He jokes that he thought he would invite them to his second wedding.



