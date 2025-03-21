Amid India's Got Latent controversy, Samay Raina reschedules his India tour and has THIS message for fans

Samay Raina and his show India's Got Latent landed in major trouble after Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija's comments on the show received massive backlash. From politicians, actors and others, several slammed these creators for promoting obscenity on the platform. Due to this controversy, the professional lives of these creators have been majorly impacted. Samay, whose shows were scheduled to happen very soon, has been rescheduled.

Taking to his Instagram story, Samay Raina, on March 20, informed his fans about his upcoming getting rescheduled. Tickets to his shows were sold out completely via advanced bookings. However, Samay revealed that everyone will receive refunds for their purchase. He wrote, "Hello guys, I am rescheduling my India tour. You all will get the refunds shorty, see you soon."

Take a look at Samay Raina's Instagram story here-

After Samay Raina failed to appear before the authorities on March 19, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has now summoned him for the third time amidst India's Got Latent row. He will appear before them on March 24.

The India's Got Latent controversy grabbed the attention of the country as several popular creators, who were a part of the episode, received backlash for their comments. Ranveer Allahbadia posed a question to a contestant: “Would you watch your parents have s*x every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?" This dropped the jaws of many and caused a huge uproar.

Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Samay, Ranveer and many others faced the wrath and several FIRs were filed against them. After the controversy, Ranveer shared a video apologizing for his remarks. Meanwhile, Apoorva was MIA ever since her name was embroiled in the controversy.

She was only spotted once when she visited Khar Police Station, where she refused to comment on the ongoing controversy. On the other hand, Ashish Chanchlani was recently seen celebrating Holi with Rasha Thadani, Vijay Verma and other Bollywood celebrities.

On March 20, a video of Apoorva enjoying Sabrina Carpenter's concert—lip-syncing and dancing enthusiastically—went viral. Reportedly, her misbehavior at the concert has again landed her in trouble and several have criticized her for the same.