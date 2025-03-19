Ankit Gupta reacts to breakup rumors with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after unfollowing each other on social media

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have been making headlines as the two unfollowed each other on social media. The two, who won hearts with their chemistry in Udaariyaan left fans shocked with this move. The two often shared sweet moments, from festival celebrations to heartfelt birthday wishes. While they always claimed to be "best friends," their frequent public appearances and social media posts made many believe they were in a relationship.

To get some clarity, India Forums reached out to Ankit Gupta for a comment. However, the actor chose to remain silent. When asked about the breakup rumors, he simply said, "Not commenting on that." His response has only fueled curiosity, leaving fans wondering about the real story.

Adding to the mystery, neither of them has deleted their pictures together, leading to further speculation. This comes shortly after rumors surfaced about them planning to take their relationship to the next level with marriage. However, their sudden social media move has raised doubts about their bond.

For the unversed, Priyanka had openly expressed her feelings for Ankit during Bigg Boss 16, while Ankit always remained reserved about their relationship status. Despite this, they continued to spend time together, collaborate on projects, and post about each other, keeping their fans hopeful. The fans lovingly called them Priyankit.

They two first met while working on Udaariyaan. Their onscreen romance won over the fans. After the serial, their bond strengthened on Bigg Boss 16. Besides serials and reality shows, the couple has appeared together in a few music videos. Whenever the two were asked about their relationship status, they said hey were best friends and would like to keep things that way.

Amid the separation rumors, the two actors are working together on a project, Tere Ho Jayeein Hum under Dreamiyata Entertainment.

