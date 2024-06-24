Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Anuj to BREAK-UP with Shruti; Anupama REACTS

Star Plus show Anupamaa is getting the love of the audiences. The viewers were eagerly waiting for the conspiracy against Anupama in the show to be revealed and the wait of the audiences will soon get over as in the upcoming episodes, Anuj will finally learn about Shruti's involvement in defaming Anupama and the restaurant where she worked, Spice and Chutney in the USA. Anuj will be seen fuming in rage after learning the truth.

Anuj breaks-up with Shruti in Anupamaa

In the forthcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Anuj will be flabbergasted learning about Shruti's conspiracies against Anupama. He will recall the time when Anupama was insulted and her capabilities and loyalty were questioned after cockroaches were found in the food cooked by her in Spice and Chutney. Almost everyone left her side when she was at her lowest. Anuj feels sorry for Anupama and decides to punish Shruti for her actions. He decides to break his engagement with Shruti and end their relationship, leaving her distraught.

Take a look at the recent promo of Anupamaa:

Anupama reacts to Shruti and Anuj's break-up

Anupama tells Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) that she can handle her situation and that he doesn't need to break up with Shruti. However, Anuj gets adamant and tells everyone that his decision is final. Anupama persuades Anuj while Devika lashes out at her and tells her to not act righteous as Anuj is doing what is best for him.

Advertisement

Shruti accuses Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) of revealing the truth to Anuj. However, Anuj tells her that Anupama didn't tell him anything. However, he overheard her conversation with Yashdeep and came to know about Shruti's scheming against Anupama and her involvement in getting Spice and Chutney shut down.

Shruti's major conspiracy against Anupama

Shruti didn't like Anupama and Anuj's closeness and thus planned to defame and destroy Anupama by attacking her professionally. She hired a critic who targeted Anupama's food in the restaurant where she worked. Cockroaches were also found in food cooked by Anupama resulting in things being blown up on a major level. Anupama got defamed and was tagged as a bad professional and a filthy cook.

Anupama learns the truth

Anupama saw Shruti and the critic Ms. Smith together and speculated about Shruti's involvement in the controversy. When confronted by Anupama, Shruti initially denied the same, but accepted her crimes and stated that she wanted Anupama out of her, Anuj, and Aadhya's lives, and thus she conspired against her.

Advertisement

Shruti spoke her heart out and mentioned how she had always longed for love and finally got love in Anuj and Aadhya but with Anupama's entry into their lives, she (Shruti) has been living in constant fear of losing her loved ones and thus she wanted Anupama out of her way.

Anupama tells Shruti that she shouldn't have mixed personal and professional lives and tells her that she should have at least thought about the other innocent employees of Spice and Chutney, however, Shruti feels no regret for her actions.

Vanraj and Anupama's showdown

In the forthcoming episodes, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Anupama will be seen engaging in a war of words as Vanraj taunts Anupama for destroying Shruti's life and happiness. He tells her that like a second woman, she robbed Shruti of her happiness by returning into Anuj's life. He tells her that she will not get happiness by ruining somebody else's relationship.

Advertisement

Anupama defends herself by saying that she never came in between Anuj and Shruti.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Major revelation for Anuj about Shruti's conspiracy; showdown between Vanraj and Anupama