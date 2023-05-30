Archana Gautam needs no introduction. One of the most popular faces in the showbiz industry, the actress hogged the limelight since the very first day of Bigg Boss 16. After ending up as the 3rd runner-up of the season, the actress was all over the news. At present, she has participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 along with her Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare. The actress had her share of struggles, but her bold personality helped her to overcome everything and taste the joys of success.

Archana was part of many controversies while she was inside the Bigg Boss house, but her loyal fans never left her side. Fans love everything about the actress; from her larger-than-life personality to being vocal about everything. Since the actress enjoys immense popularity and fans are often curious to know every detail about their favorite stars, we will give some important details about Archana, including assets, childhood, and career. Read on to find out.

Archana Gautam's Net Worth

Archana Gautam has established herself as a successful personality in the entertainment industry. After coming out of Bigg Boss 16, the actress has gained immense popularity. As of 2023, according to various reports, Archana's net worth is estimated to be around 5 Million Dollars in USD

Archana Gautam Net Worth Growth

Net Worth in 2022: $3 million

Net Worth in 2023: $5 million

Archana Gautam's Biography

Real Name/ Full Name: Archana Gautam

Nick Name/ Celebrated Name: Aashu/ Archana

Birth Place: Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India

Date of Birth: September 1, 1995

Age: 27 years old

Height: 170.18 centimetres; 5’ 6”

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Parents’ Names: Gautam Budh, Sunita Gautam

Siblings: Mishu Gautam, Vinay Gautam, and Gulshan Gautam

School: Not known

College: Shanta Smarak Girls Inter College, IIMT Engineering College

Religion: Hinduism

Nationality: Indian

Gender: Female

Sexuality: Straight

Marital Status: Unmarried

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Profession: Model/ Actress/ Reality show contestant/ Politician

Net Worth: $5 Million

Archana Gautam Early Life

Archana hails from a humble family background. Her father was a farmer and her mother was a homemaker. Despite having a childhood full of struggles, the entertainer completed her education. After completing her schooling at Santa Smarak Girls Inter College, she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from I.I.M.T Engineering College, Meerut. Since her family was not financially well-off, the actress used to deliver empty cylinders in exchange for ₹10-20 on a bike or cycle to support her family. Before she started her career as a model, Archana worked as a tele caller and earned a monthly salary of Rs. 6,000. However, her English was not too good which eventually led the company to fire her as she failed to crack a deal. She moved on to other jobs, but she was forced to return to her hometown as the last company she worked for shut down. This led her to participate in Ravi Kishan's regional reality show for the first time.

Advertisement

Archana Gautam's Source of Income

Archana Gautam has established herself as a successful actress in the industry. Besides her acting gigs, she earns from brand endorsements, modelling, and other events. The actress who was one of the most popular contestants in the house of Bigg Boss 16 used to charge Rs 3 lakhs per week during her stint. Reportedly, she is charging more for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Archana has Instagram followers of more than 1.4 million and she regularly partners with reported brands for paid campaigns and promotions. According to fabceleby.in, her annual income is estimated to be around 3.5 Crore.

Archana Gautam's Car Collection

Archana loves to live life queen size and the actress is a proud owner of Kia Sonet. She bought the car in 2021. The price of Kia Sonet starts at Rs. 7.49 Lakh and goes up to Rs.13.99 Lakh in India.

Kia Sonet

Archana Gautam's Career in Entertainment Industry

Archana started her career as a model and is also a beauty pageant title holder. She won Miss Bikini India 2018. The model-turned-actress started her acting career in 2016 with Great Grand Masti and essayed Gaon ki Gori in the film. Post this, she featured in several films such as Haseena Parkar, Baaraat Company, and Junction Varanasi among others. She also featured in music videos like Buggu oye, Haale Dil, Beinteha, Dynamite, and Nasha Zyada. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 16 and she grabbed the limelight since day 1 of the show. At present, the actress has participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Archana Gautam's Political Career

Archana started her political career in November 2021 when she joined the Indian National Congress and contested the election from Hastinapur (Assembly Constituency) for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election. She lost the seat to the opposition. Archana is often spotted in rallies and meetings of the Indian National Congress. Although the actress stated that she is taking a break from her political career at the moment, in the long run, she will get back to politics.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Arjit Taneja gets injured while shooting for Rohit Shetty-led show; See PIC