Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Why is Anjali Anand cursing Soundous Moufakir? Find out

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants are having their best time in South Africa. They are keeping the fans updated as they constantly post photos and videos sharing glimpses of the fun they are having. However, it's not all fun since Rohit Shetty reached the set and they are performing stunts regularly. However, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih and other contestants manage to shoot reels and videos together. A little scroll through the social media of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants will give the fans an idea.

Arjit Taneja's recent video with Anjali and Soundous

Arjit took to his social media and uploaded a video where he is seen with Soundous Moufakir and Anjali Anand. In the video Arjit uploaded, Anjali is seen mouthing dialogues from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She stares thrice at Soundous dramatically and says, "Lisa, Lisa, Lisa." As she hurls abuses and curses at Soundous, Arjit tries to stop her and holds her like he is preventing her from hitting Soundous. Meanwhile, Soundous looks all confused and says, "Shrap, what's that?" Arjit translates for her as he says, "Curse." Then she asks them not to curse her. The scene ends with Anjali saying, "Dafa ho jaa yaha see (Get lost from here)."

Here's the video Arjit uploaded:

Co-contestant Nyrraa Banerji reacted to the video and dropped laughing emoji. Charu Mehra, Pravisht Mishra and others also commented on the photo. Fans of the show also reacted to the photo. Meanwhile, Anjali will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and her co-contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are super excited about it. They took to their social media to share their excitement as soon as the poster was released.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 features a diverse lineup of 14 courageous contestants, including Daisy Shah, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Rohit Bose Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Mufakir, Nyrraa M Banerji, Archana Gautam, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. From heart-pounding challenges to facing their deepest fears, these brave individuals from various backgrounds are gearing up for the ultimate test of strength and determination.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Here's what Kapil thinks about comedy as a 'business'