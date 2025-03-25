Bade Achhe Lagte Hain New Season PROMO Out: Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi starrer’s heart-touching teaser raises excitement

The anticipation for Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's show has been in the air for a long time. Now, the makers have finally treated the audience with an official promo of their upcoming project that will surely leave fans excited. The two are set to play the lead roles in Ektaa Kapoor's hit drama, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's new season. Harshad and Shivangi have joined hands for the first time and fans can't keep calm to see this fresh pair on-screen.

Sony TV uploaded an official promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's upcoming season on their official Instagram page. In this promo, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi's characters look compelling. While the names of their characters are yet to be revealed, their on-screen bonding is visible in the first promo itself. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of their new show, their wait is now over.

Watch promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's upcoming season-

The caption of this promo read, "Happily married hona sabka khawab hai.. Par kaise? Yeh sirf inka raaz haiDekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHai Naya season, Jald hi sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par."

In the promo, Harshad shows an outfit to Shivangi. She likes the attire but feels offended because he doesn't know her size. Shivangi tells Harshad that she wears a small, not a medium. Confident in her size, she grabs a small dress and goes to try it on. However, Harshad deceives Shivangi by placing a small label on a medium dress and giving it to her for the fitting. When the dress doesn’t fit, Shivangi decides to wear the dress that Harshad gave.

Advertisement

The dress fits Shivangi perfectly, and when she steps out wearing the outfit, Harshad is mesmerized. Later, while they are in the car, Shivangi discovers Harshad's trick of switching the labels. She then bursts into laughter upon learning the truth.

After this promo was released, fans flooded the comment section of this promo and expressed their excitement about Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

One fan commented, "Finally the promo is out congratulations guyss and congratulations to the whole team," another fan wrote, "OMG! Finally Harshad is back! My most favorite person is back! Waited so long just to get a glimpse of him and hear his soulful voice" and so on the comments continued.

This will be the fourth season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The first season originally featured Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. The second and third seasons starred Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta. While fans eagerly wait for the fourth season, it will be interesting to see this fresh pair onscreen.

Advertisement