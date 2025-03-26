Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: Kushal Tandon extends heartfelt wishes to rumored GF Shivangi Joshi for new show with Harshad Chopda; PIC

The buzz about Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's collaboration has been doing the rounds for many days now. Finally, the makers of their upcoming project dropped the official promo of Shivangi and Harshad's new show titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. While the internet is going into a frenzy over Shivangi and Harshad's new project, actor Kushal Tandon has also reacted to the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain promo and cheered rumored girlfriend, Shivangi Joshi.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain New Season PROMO

Kushal Tandon shared the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain promo on his Instagram story and extended heartfelt wishes to the show team for their new project. He even praised Shivangi Joshi and called her "super cute chashmish," as the actress is seen sporting spectacles in the show. Sharing the promo, he wrote, "Looks amazing and you look super cute chasmish...@shivang joshi18 all the best to the magical team always @ektarkapoor @tanusridgupta @sonytofficial."

Take a look at Kushal Tandon's wish for Shivangi Joshi here-

Replying to Kushal's wish, Shivangi reposted his Instagram story on her Instagram and added "red heart emoticons."

For the unversed, Shivangi and Kushal Tandon played lead actors in the show titled Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka. In the show, their hit on-screen pairing created quite a buzz. Speculations were rife that Shivangi and Kushal have been dating and are going strong.

Advertisement

Apart from Kushal, Bhavika Sharma, popularly known for playing the lead role of Savi in the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, also wished Shivangi on her new show. Sharing the promo on her Instagram story, Bhavika wrote, "Congratulations shivu. So so so happy for you."

Fans were eagerly awaiting an official announcement of Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's project. Today, the makers and channel released the first promo, offering a sneak peek of Harshad and Shivangi's bond. After watching the first promo, fans are already in love with this fresh pairing and their on-screen chemistry.

This will be Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's fourth season after three massive hit shows. While the makers haven't released the official release date and time of the show, fans can't wait to watch their favorite on-screen. For the uninformed, this will mark Harshad Chopda's return to TV after two years of his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.