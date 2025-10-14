Bigg Boss 19 Eviction Poll: Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari or Malti Chahar— Who deserves to be eliminated this week?

The atmosphere inside Bigg Boss 19 has grown tense after this week’s nomination task. With emotions running high and frequent disagreements among contestants, the mood in the house has become unpredictable. The four contestants nominated for eviction this week are Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, and Malti Chahar.

Bigg Boss 19 nominations stir emotions inside the house

This week’s nominations have caused noticeable unease among the housemates. Contestants have started rethinking their alliances and strategies as eviction pressure builds. Viewers have been keeping a close eye on how the nominated participants are handling the stress, especially as the show approaches another elimination.

According to Bigg Boss Khabri, the voting lines will remain open until Thursday morning, after which results will be finalised. Once the votes are counted, one contestant will leave the house based on audience votes.

Who do you think will be evicted this week?

It’s time for viewers to have their say! Who do you think will get evicted this week: Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Gaurav Khanna, or Malti Chahar? Share your opinion and cast your vote below. Here's the poll.

Could there be a surprise mid-week eviction?

There’s also buzz that a mid-week eviction might take place this time, which could add an unexpected twist to the season. While there’s no official confirmation yet, such eliminations in previous seasons have often caught contestants off guard and changed the course of the game.

As the week progresses, tensions are likely to rise further inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. With four strong contestants on the nomination list, this eviction could turn out to be one of the most unpredictable of the season.

So, who do you think will be evicted from Bigg Boss 19 this week? Vote in the poll above and share your thoughts; your opinion might match the final result.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt refuses to apologize to Amaal Mallik after kitchen duty clash, says 'Sorry, my foot'