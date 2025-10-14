Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt refuses to apologize to Amaal Mallik after kitchen duty clash, says 'Sorry, my foot'

The drama inside Bigg Boss 19 is showing no signs of slowing down. After Farrhana Bhatt’s heated fight with Shehbaz Badesha, the actress is now seen locking horns with singer Amaal Mallik. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 shows the two arguing over dishwashing duties, leaving the house divided once again.

Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt argue over household duties

In the recent promo circulating on social media, Farrhana Bhatt forgets to wash one plate during her dishwashing duty. Amaal Mallik points it out, saying, “Don’t forget things, just finish what you start.” However, his comment doesn’t sit well with Farrhana, who responds, “Leave it, I’ll do it myself.”

At that moment, Kunickaa Sadanand steps in and tries to calm the situation, saying, “Let him do it.” But Farrhana replies, “Then why does he keep taunting?” To this, Amaal firmly says, “You’ll be told because we’re also held accountable for our duties.” The argument quickly escalates as Farrhana tells him, “If you want to do it, do it. If not, give it to me.”

Here’s what happened next in Bigg Boss 19

Farrhana’s tone seems to irritate Amaal, who refuses to continue the task. He says, “Now do whatever you want.” In response, Farrhana snaps, “Get lost.” Amaal, visibly upset, warns her, “I’m talking to you respectfully, so talk respectfully.” Farrhana replies, “Don’t give me respect; I don’t need it.”

The situation worsens when Amaal demands an apology, saying, “I won’t listen to anyone saying ‘get lost,’ not even from someone’s father.” He later tells Nehal Chudasama, “Until she says sorry, I won’t wash the dishes.” But Farrhana stands her ground, saying, “Sorry, my foot.”

Malti and Tanya also face off in another promo

Another promo from Bigg Boss 19 shows Malti and Tanya’s discussion turning into a confrontation. Tanya questions Malti, “Didn’t you say your family would be upset?” Malti replies, “That means when you play a dual-natured game, personalities clash.” She adds, “You and your family will have issues with this.” Tanya then says, “Someone with a dual personality can play that game for five or six days, not fifty or sixty days, Malti.”

In the Bigg Boss 19 house, the housemates’ constant clashes are keeping the audience glued to their screens. With tensions rising between Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and others, the upcoming episodes promise even more dramatic confrontations and shifting alliances.

