Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: Soniya Bansal speaks about Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's equation on the show

Soniya Bansal is a popular name in Indian cinema. She has been part of many music videos associated with T-series, done many Telegu films, and worked with many popular names. Soniya also debuted in the web series Shoorveer and played Rimi Choudhary. The actress is currently seen in Bigg Boss 17.

At the premiere of the show, she entered the show with Khanzaadi. During the show, she had a feud with Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi. Unfortunately, the actress's journey in the show was short-lived. In the recent epsiode of Bigg Boss 17, she got evicted from the house.

Soniya Bansal opened up about her thoughts on Isha and Abhshek's relationship

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Soniya talked about her experience on the show. When questioned about her opinion, on Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's on-and-off relationship, she said, "I was not able to understand Isha. If we go by human nature, a man enters a show and says that he is in love with someone, and because of his mistakes, the relationship cannot be sustained. If they do not want to share, it's completely fine but she was always like this that there is nothing between them."

She continues, "Though I had this intuition that she may have a boyfriend who will come seen today, I never judge someone like this. So I was like if you are not sure then you shouldn't say anything. Abhishek, I felt that he was loyal to Isha. He has been aggressive but that was quite loyal. He used to flirt around people, poke fun at them but was never like doing things intentionally."

Bigg Boss 17: Weekend Ka Vaar

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, an early wildcard entry will bring a twist to the game. Samarth Jurel is set to be seen on the show. The actor is currently Isha Malviya's boyfriend. In the promo, Abhishek Kumar was seen weeping and Isha said to Samarth that they are not boyfriend and girlfriend. This led to a lot of tension in the house.

