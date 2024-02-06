After coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita Lokahnde is getting back into her normal life and enjoying a fun time partying with her friends. During her stint on the controversial reality show, the actress turned heads owing to her rough patch with husband Vicky Jain. Recently, the actress sat down for an interview with Pinkvilla and discussed being body-shamed and teased inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Ankita Lokhande on housemates mocking her

During the candid chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Ankita Lokhande how she would feel when the inmates mocked her for how she talked or body-shamed her during the fights. The Pavitra Rishta actress said, "Jab hum Bigg Boss mein jaa rahe the toh humein pata tha ki aisa kuch hoga (When we were going into Bigg Boss, we knew that something like this would happen). So, we were kind of prepared for it ki ab jo bhi hoga (that whatever would happen)."

Ankita added, "Wo Bigg Boss ka ghar hai. Aap kisi ko rok nahi sakte, na aap yeh bol sakte ho ki mere baare mein yeh mat bolo, kyunki wahan sab ek platform pe hain, sab ek jaise hain. Toh aapki apni soch hai jo log bolte hain aur jo karte hain (That is Bigg Boss's house. You cannot stop anyone or ask someone not to say this about me because everyone is on the same platform, and all are the same. So their thoughts are what people are saying and what they are doing)."

Watch the full interview here:

Explaining herself a bit more, Ankita stated, "Aisa nahi hai ki maine nahi bola hai logon ko, maine bhi bola hai lekin maine kisi ko age shaming ya maine kabhi aisi cheezein nahi boli jo bahut hurt kar jaaye. Par uss ghar mein it's normal (It is not that I have not said things to people; I have also said them, but I have never age-shamed anyone or I have never said such things which can hurt a lot. In that house, it's normal)."

She continued to express, "Main kisi ko blame nahi karna chaungi ki par wo automatic sab ke andar se ek rage hota hai ki sab bol dete hain (I would not like to blame anyone, but it is an automatic thing that everyone has rage inside that they say it). So, it's absolutely fine. For me, it's okay."

Further, Ankita Lokhande told us that her insecurity in Bigg Boss 17 was situational. The actress commented, "There's nothing in me where I feel that I should be insecure about anything, but yes, I'm very possessive, not just for my husband. I am that way for my people. Jo mera apna hai wo mera apna hai (Whoever is mine belongs to me)."

She explained being that way naturally and shared how Vicky Jain knew about it. The Manikarnika actress highlighted, "Logon ko ek word mil jaata hai 'insecure' aur wo ek baar kisi ne bol diya aur maine khud apne munh se jab wo bol diya toh (People find one word 'insecure' and once someone said it and I myself said it with my mouth, then) they literally used it against me which is absolutely okay."

