Ankita Lokhande is basking in the glory of newfound fame and recognition with her stellar performance in Bigg Boss 17. While the Pavitra Rishta actress couldn't win the show, she sure made her presence felt and was the talk of the town and dominated almost every episode of the season.

In an exclusive video interview, the third runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, spoke at length about life after Bigg Boss, changes that she feels in herself post the show, losing to Munawar Faruqui, and much more.

Ankita Lokhande spills the beans on Naagin 7

In an exclusive video interview, we at Pinkvilla asked the talented actress about the rumors doing the rounds considering her bagging Ektaa Kapoor's prestigious show Naagin's upcoming season. The rumor mills had it that the Pavitra Rishta actress might romance Udaariyaan's Ankit Gupta in the show.

When asked about the same, Ankita denied the rumors and mentioned that she wasn't doing the show. "No, not at all. I'm not doing Naagin."

Have a look at the entire exclusive chat with Ankita Lokhande here-

Ankita Lokhande on her upcoming movie

Right after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita Lokhande announced being a part of an upcoming Bollywood movie Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda.

She shared the news on her Instagram handle along with the announcement video of the movie, she wrote, "Bringing light to the lost leader from the chapters of history! Starting a new chapter, right after BB17 feels extra special. Grateful to be a part of this project alongside @randeephooda, produced by @anandpandit @zeestudiosofficial. Don’t miss out on the date, 22nd March 2024 in your nearby theatres."

Talking about the same, Ankita said, "The movie is slated to release on the 22nd of March and I am really looking forward to that as it is the first project after Bigg Boss. Let's see what kind of response I get from the same. Acting is a part of me. I used to miss acting when I was in Bigg Boss house."

She added, "I wanted cameras, roll and acting in front of the cameras. I used to miss it a lot. I am very sure I'll start shooting for something else soon."

Post Bigg Boss, Ankita was seen meeting up her friends from the industry. She also hosted a party wherein a few contestants of the reality show were spotted.

