Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jigna Vora shares her thoughts about Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's relationship

Former journalist and Astrologer Jigna Vora, who was a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 17, got evicted two weeks ago after receiving less votes. In the show, Jigna shared a close bond with Rinku Dhawan. During her stint, Jigna also witnessed Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jian's constant arguments and saw how their relationship faced turbulence.

Jigna Vora talks about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship:

Now, Jigna Vora recently got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. We asked the Bigg Boss 17 former contestant how she sees Ankita and Vicky's relationship as an astrologer. She shared, "To see astrologically, you need date, time, and place, which we don't have it. But on experience that I have gone through in my life and I did take their birthdates."

Further, Jigna Vora revealed, "We used to sit and all the contestants used to give their birthdates to me and used to do numerology. Every couple goes through ups and downs in their lives. It's not just about Ankita and Vicky, it may be about Neil and Aishwarya. Everybody goes through that up and down."

She added, "But I think they are in their late 30s where they are mature enough to handle it. I hope so that this reality show doesn't bring some negative thing in their lives."

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Speaking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marital life, the audience has witnessed several arguments that erupted between them due to constant misunderstandings and disagreements. Host Salman Khan also schooled Vicky for misbehaving with Ankita and disrespecting her. As their relationship was constantly suffering due to the house dynamics, Ankita and Vicky's mothers were invited to the show to guide the couple.

More about Jigna Vora's stint in Bigg Boss 17:

During her stint in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Jigna Vora formed a close bond with actress Rinku Dhawan. She shared a cordial bond with most of the contestants but shared great camaraderie with Munawar Faruqui and Neil Bhatt. On the show, there were several times when Jigna spoke about her personal life, her struggles, and about her time in jail.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17's Jigna Vora REVEALS contestant she LEAST connected with in the show