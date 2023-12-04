EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17's Jigna Vora REVEALS contestant she LEAST connected with in the show

Bigg Boss 17 had one of the most controversial contestants in the show. Jigna Vora was eliminated a few weeks ago. Vora, a crime reporter had to face trial and was put behind bars for her alleged connection in a murder case. However, she was convicted from all the charges a few years back.

Pinkvilla quizzed Jigna Vora on her journey in Bigg Boss 17 in an exclusive chat. In the interview, Jigna revealed the name of one person she didn't connect well in the show.

Jigna Vora picks Ankita Lokhande as the least connected person

When asked to pick one contestant with whom Jigna Vora didn't connect much until she left the show, she mentioned Ankita Lokhande's name. She said, "Actually aisa koi nahi tha.. But to some extent, Ankita probably. Nahi, she was also very good. But something was missing, that's what I felt about her. But itna senior hone ke bawajood usne bahot respect di. She always calls me Jigna Mam."

"I used to tell them not to call me Jigna mam. I used to tell her that tumlog hi milkar mujhe aunty type bana rahe ho (laughs) but she maintained that she respects me a lot. But one to one humari aisi baat nahi hui," she added.

Have a look at the complete video interview of Jigna Vora here

(Actually, there wasn't anyone like that as such. I think Ankita, to some extent. Having said that, she was very good to me and respected me a lot. She is very senior but she always addressed me as Jigna Mam. I used to joke with her and tell her to not make me sound elderly, but she maintained that she respected me a lot. However, we couldn't connect on a one-on-one basis.)

Jigna Vora on facing betrayal in Bigg Boss 17 house

Jigna had faced betrayals in her real life and even in Bigg Boss 17 house, she faced the same as one of her closest people, Arun Mashettey nominated her. She jokingly said, "Meri kundli mey hi hai betray hona". (I think, I'm destined to be betrayed).



