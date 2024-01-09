Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Vicky Jain's mother reveals she was against his marriage with Ankita Lokhande

Bigg Boss 17 is slowly edging towards its grand finale which is scheduled on January 28. The Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show never fails to make it to the headlines owing to the interesting contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Celeb couple Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's constant arguments and misunderstandings have become the highlight of the show.

Ankita Lokhande's statement

As it is family week, Ankita and Vicky's mothers Shweta Lokhande and Ranjana Jain entered the house and guided the couple to focus and work on their relationship. To know more about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship, Pinkvilla got into a chat with Vicky's mother Ranjana Jain. In one of the recent episodes, the Pavitra Rishta actress mentioned that she regrets making the decision too soon. Ankita hinted at her marriage with Vicky and meant that she regrets marrying him.

Vicky Jain's mother's thoughts on Ankita Lokhande

When Pinkvilla asked Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain about her thoughts on Ankita's statement, she said, "Dekho Ankita se shaadi Vicky ne hi ki hai. Humlog toh koi support mei the nahi. Haina, Vicky ne ki hai. Abb voh nibhane tayaar hai, humlog ko kuch lena dena nahi hai. Itna sab dekh rahe hai lekin humlog usko ek bhi bar kuch nhi keh rahe hai. Voh aayega voh apna rishte sudharega. Bigaade ussi ne hai toh sudharega. Aur hume vishwas hai ki Vicky sab kuch kar lega. Voh hai aisa ladka."

(Vicky married Ankita. We were not in support of their marriage. Vicky got married and now he is ready to take the responsibility. We have nothing to do with it. We are seeing so much but we haven't told him anything. He is there he will take care of his relationship. I trust Vicky he will take care of his relationships).

Watch Vicky Jain's mother's full interview here

More about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship

From Vicky Jain's close friendship with Sana Raees Khan, Ayesha Khan, and Mannara Chopra to Ankita Lokhande throwing chappal at him, the power couple's relationship has been facing several challenges as they are locked inside the Bigg Boss house. In the initial episodes, Salman Khan addressed the topic of Vicky and Ankita's relationship and mentioned that it could soon turn disastrous and toxic. He also called out Vicky for calling his marriage with Ankita an 'investment'.

Post this, their marital life still kept hitting rock bottoms as the couple was constantly seen arguing over minor issues. Bigg Boss invited Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers on the show to talk to them and give them some perspective. The duo got emotional after seeing their mothers on the show. Ankita's mother advised them to at least spend half an hour with each other and not think about the game show at least that time.

However, even after so much guidance, Ankita and Vicky's relationship kept hitting headlines for their arguments and misunderstandings.

