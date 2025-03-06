WATCH: Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal gets engaged to his GF Ritika Chauhan; know which celebs wished them

Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 rider, is now engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Ritika Chauhan. Yes, after dating for a long time, the two are now officially engaged in the presence of their close family and friends on March 5. Anurag is a prominent name in the social media industry and is a popular creator. He was a part of Bigg Boss 17 as well. After the post of his engagement ceremony was shared, several celebrities like Ayesha Khan, Rajat Dalal and more wished them.

Taking to their social media handle, Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan shared a heartwarming video from their engagement ceremony. In the video, the two look overjoyed as they have finally taken a step to make their relationship official. While Anurag has opted for a heavily embellished all black look, Ritika looks gorgeous in a beige sequined lehenga for the engagement ceremony.

In the clip they shared, Anurag and Ritika are all smiles and over the moon as they promise forever. Sharing this video, the Bigg Boss 17 fame wrote, "Forever Together. 5-03-2025" in the caption of this post.

Watch video of Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan's engagement ceremony here-

After this video was uploaded, several celebrities from the industry wished the couple. Ayesha Khan, who shared a close bond with Anurag Dobhal in Bigg Boss 17 house, wished him. She wrote, "Badhaiyaaan (heart emoticon)" in the comment section of this post. Rinku Dhawan commented, "Congratulations..happiness always," and so on the comments continued.

Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal also wished them and said, "Bht bht mubarak ho aap dono ko." Apart from celebs, fans also wished them. A fan commented, "Congratulations Babu Bahiya," and another fan wrote, "Perfect matching many more congratulations to both of them."

The news of Anurag and Ritika's engagement didn't surprise their fans, as the couple were planning to tie the knot in 2025 and have now completed the first ceremony.

Known for his unparalleled love for swanky cars and expensive bikes, Anurag Dobhal has a huge collection of automobiles. Anurag was a part of Bigg Boss 17, and his sudden eviction had left everyone shocked.