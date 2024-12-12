Shehnaaz Gill's post on Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary leaves fans emotional; check out her reaction

Sidharth Shukla's loss is irreplaceable! He enjoyed a great fandom and became one that will never fade away. On this special day, which marks his birth anniversary, fans reflect on the cherished memories they hold dear, particularly the beautiful camaraderie he shared with Shehnaaz Gill. While the netizens cherish his legacy, Shehnaaz also made a social media post that went viral. Fans fondly call them #SidNaaz, and hence, her post grabbed much attention, leaving us emotional.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "12:12." Shehnaaz wrote the same on her Instagram handle, too. The significance of the 1212 angel number is often tied to its spiritual implications, suggesting that it conveys a meaningful message regarding various aspects of life. This angel number is believed to hold a special connection to matters of love and relationships.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz first crossed paths on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and instantly became great friends. Their chemistry was undeniable, and audiences began to witness their friendship blossoming into a deeper connection. The season's tremendous popularity had a lot to do with the duo's crazy fan following.

Recently, in Farah Khan's vlogs, the Punjabi kudi opened up about the late actor and shed light on her possessive nature. The Thank You For Coming actress said, "Woh handsome bhi tha na. Of course, you will be insecure or possessive ke koi touch na kare. But mujhe lagta hai ke agar muhe koi milega toh acha hi milega."

"(He was that handsome. Of course, anyone will be possessive that no one should touch him. But I feel that whoever I'll get in my life will be a good person)."

For the untold, Sidharth Shukla passed away in 2021 due to a heart attack, and his departure left his fans in shock.

