Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik spotted for FIRST time after eviction, reacts STRONGLY after pap mistakes her for Eisha Singh; WATCH

Bigg Boss 18's former contestant Alice Kaushik has been the talk of the town ever since the actress participated in Salman Khan's controversial show. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Alice's journey came to an end. After her elimination, the actress was clicked today for the first time by the paparazzi. However, when the photographers mistook her for Eisha Singh, she gave a strong reaction.

Today (November 29), Alice Kaushik was spotted in the city as she stepped out for her work. Dressed in a stunning black outfit, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous. While clicking her snaps, a paparazzi mistakenly addressed Alice as Eisha (Eisha Singh). The pap asked Alice, "Eisha are you following Bigg Boss after eviction?)."

Upon hearing this, Alice Kaushik replied, "Aap pata nahi kiske sath baat kar rahe ho (I don't know who you are talking to)."

Watch Alice Kaushik's video here-

When asked whether she has watched the latest promo of Bigg Boss 18, Alice revealed, "I am not able to follow anything because there are too many things lined up and I am very caught up but I would love too."

Alice also expressed her wish to see Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra in top 3 and claimed, "I am biased." The paparazzi also questioned Alice about the recent ration task where Eisha seemed biased toward Avinash and declared Karan Veer Mehra wrong. Commenting on this, the actress shared how she has not watched the recent episodes and claimed that everyone in the Bigg Boss house is biased.

When questioned about her upcoming projects, Alice stated, "Whatever it is, you will soon know."

Watch Alice's interaction with the paparazzi here-

For the uninformed, Alice Kaushik was declared as a finalist by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 18 grand premiere night along with Vivian Dsena. In the show, the actress shared a close bond with Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena in Bigg Boss 18 house. However, after receiving less votes, her journey concluded on the show.

