Bigg Boss 18: Anupamaa fame Muskan Bamne SLAMS Karan Veer Mehra's junior artist remark; calls it 'not just disrespectful but demeaning'

Vivian Dsena has revised his game strategy after receiving feedback from his wife, Nouran Aly, during the Weekend Ka Vaar. The Egyptian journalist called Karan Veer Mehra a 'junior artist' and confronted Vivian for having a soft corner for him. And now, Muskan Bamne, a former Bigg Boss 18 contestant, has slammed the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner for his remark wherein Karan mentioned how he invites many people to his party to fill up the space.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Anupamaa fame re-shared a video on her story and wrote, "Calling someone to 'fill space' at a party and then labeling them a 'junior artist' is not just disrespectful- it's demeaning."

Take a look at Muskan Bamne's story here:

Well, after Nouran's appearance on Bigg Boss 18, a clip has been going viral on the internet, showing Karan talking to Shrutika. He is heard saying, 'Jab main party karta hun na (When I throw a party), I call a lot of people. Toh usme aate hain mere close friends (So, first of all, I invite my close friends), then there are friends. Then there are acquaintances. So, I have to fill up the room because there is a big room."

Karan further adds, "Fir main jo logon ko bulata hoon na, those are called junior artists. They might think ki woh mere dost hain par mere head mein mere liye woh junior artists hain. (They think they are my friends, but in my head they are junior artists)."

On the other hand, Nouran strongly told Vivian how Karan had clarified that he was not his friend. She further added how the Pukaar actor had said demeaning things about him.

Well, as of now, the netizens are divided between Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. While many people have come out in support of the former, many have criticized him for his comment.

