Bigg Boss 18, December 26 Written Update: Karan Veer Mehra accuses Sara Arfeen Khan of doing Avinash Mishra's 'character assassination'

Bigg Boss 18, December 26 Written Update: Bigg Boss had assigned a task to the contestants and had asked them to discuss Kashish Kapoor and Avinash Mishra's conversation. While Karan Veer Mehra defended Avinash, Rajat Dalal defended Kashish. During this task, Karan Veer slammed Sara Arfeen Khan for doing Avinash's character assassination.

While this task was on, Shrutika Arjun stated that Kashish Kapoor was trying to create an angle with Avinash Mishra. However, Kashish opposed mentioning how she never intended to do this. Shrutika revealed that Kashish wanted an apology from Avinash but she asked Kashish the reason for asking an apology. Karan Veer firmly asked Kashish who had started the topic and then he schooled Sara for starting this conversation.

Vivian Dsena also questioned Sara's interference in Kashish and Avinash's matter. Karan Veer claimed that Sara was not involved but created a topic for her convenience. Karan Veer accused Sara of doing Avinash's character assassination for her benefit. The actor questioned Sara for creating a narrative against Avinash that he is trying to form a relationship with Kashish for the show.

Eisha Singh also accused Sara of presenting Avinash and Kashish's conversation in a wrong way which further led to misunderstandings. Vivian mentioned how Sara wanted attention and thus she started this matter in the house. Vivian questioned how the females would have been bothered if a male would have called them a 'snack.'

Karan Veer Mehra asked Kashish whether she questioned Sara for her interference and started the topic. Kashish mentioned how she did as she did not want to extend the topic. Sara stated that she purposely started the topic in order to poke Avinash.

Shilpa Shirodkar mentioned how Kashish Kapoor did not start any angle but also sided Avinash mentioning that Avinash did not try to create an angle. Karan Veer accused Kashish and Sara Arfeen Khan of playing the woman card in order to trap Avinash. Later, Avinash stated how he did not purposely accuse Kashish of creating an angle.

Karan Veer blamed Kashish for purposely intending to create a topic for her conversation with Avinash Mishra. After the discussion, the jury aka contestants declared that Avinash was not guilty.

