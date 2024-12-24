Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Avinash Mishra loses temper after Eisha Singh points finger at him for flirting with Kashish Kapoor; throws chair in anger

The Bigg Boss 18 finale is only a few weeks away. As the contestants are now becoming more active regarding their game, the recent developments inside the house have escalated tension between Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra. After the latter got engaged in a nasty argument with Kashish Kapoor following the nomination task, Eisha took a stand against him. In the new promo, the Nath actor is seen losing his cool and throwing things on the floor in anger.

The promo clip shows the Sirf Tum actress questioning Avinash Mishra about his involvement with Kashish. Eisha confronts Avinash to clarify whether he actually made a comment against Kashish asking her to start a new angle in the game with him.

The latter denies having any such conversation with the Splitsvilla X5 fame. However, what seems like a normal discussion between Eisha and Avinash soon escalates into an argument, leading to the latter getting violent. He throws a bottle and chair in anger a while after the actress says that he is at fault.

Mishra screams at her and loudly says, "Mere ko bolne toh do yaar. Tab se samjhane ki koshish kar raha hun ki baat kya hai. Yahi chahiye na sabko ki main gussa kar raha hun iss pe. Hum dono ki bhi ladayi hogayi, toh dekho (Let me keep my point. I have been trying to make you understand what actually the matter is. You all wanted me to get angry at her. You all wanted us to fight. So, watch us doing the same now)."

The caption of the promo reads, "Avinash ke character par uthe hai sawaal, samjhaane aayi Eisha ke saath hua uska bawaal."

Watch the promo here:

For those who don't know, Kashish Kapoor called Avinash Mishra a 'womanizer.' It all happened when Avinash accused Kashish of proposing a love angle with him. The comment left her furious, and she went to confront him about it. Time and again, the actor dodged her questions, adding fuel to the fire. Hence, Kashish lashed out at him and accused Avinash of passing a derogatory comment about her.

