MTV Splitsvilla X5's Nayera Ahuja calls Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Arbaz Patel 'husband of many wives'; reveals chat with Leeza Bindra and comments on Nikki Tamboli

Bigg Boss Marathi 5's recently evicted contestant Arbaz Patel's relationships have been a hot topic of discussion after MTV Splitsvilla X5 went off the air. Arbaz, who was also a part of the dating reality show, formed a connection with Nayera Ahuja and allegedly didn't inform her about his engagement with Leeza Bindra. After the show, Nayera levelled strong accusations against him and she even called him 'husband of many wives.'

Now, in a recent interview with FilmyGyan, Nayera Ahuja slammed Arbaz Patel for playing with the emotions of women and called him a 'narcissist.' Recalling their time on MTV Splitsvilla X5, Nayera revealed that she asked Arbaz to be honest with his feelings and he even assured her that he was not faking his love for her because of camera.

Nayera revealed how after the show she learned a lot about Arbaz's relationship with his then-fiance Leeza Bindra.

Nayera mentioned that she used to admire his personality but when she learned the truth about him, she realised that his life revolves around her, Leeza and Nikki Tamboli. She even shared that she had decided never to talk to Arbaz or Leeza. However, she revealed that one day she got a call from Leeza and the latter was crying as she was affected by everything happening.

Nayera revealed that she felt empathetic for Leeza but also remembered how she and Arbaz Patel had tried to create controversy by triggering her. She even said that she will keep talking about Arbaz's wrongdoings in order to save other girls.

Advertisement

From accusing Leeza Bindra and Arbaz of creating drama to slamming him for playing with girls, Nayera spoke in detail about the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame's personality.

While talking about Nikki Tamboli, Nayera said that she knows about Arbaz having a relationship outside the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house. She even mentioned that Nikki has seen Arbaaz's violent side on the show and must have realised that he is a "red flag."

The MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame expressed that despite knowing Arbaz's relationship if Nikki is choosing to be with Arbaz then even she is at fault. Nayera explained that it might be possible that Nikki is vulnerable and that is the reason she is unable to detach herself from Arbaz. Nayera claimed that Niki will also learn the truth about Arbaz after her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

Later, in one of the hashtag segments, Nayera was asked to give a hashtag to Arbaz. She smirked at this question and gave him the "husband of many wives" hashtag.

Advertisement

Speaking about Arbaz Patel, he recently got evicted from Bigg Boss Marathi 5. His connection with Nikki Tamboli in the Riteish Deshmukh show grabbed eyeballs.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Evicted Arbaz Patel shares video of Nikki Tamboli crying a river after his exit