Anupamaa Written Update, September 23: Anupama notices Toshu and Pakhi arriving at Asha Bhawan, drawing everyone's attention. Dolly remarks that, thankfully, they didn’t act as recklessly as Toshu and Pakhi. Dimple chimes in, saying that if they had, they would be dealing with the same consequences. Toshu responds, allowing others to mock, ridicule, or taunt them. Pakhi firmly declares their intention to stay. Kinjal sarcastically questions if they’ve finally come to their senses.

Pakhi admits they're exhausted and numb. Babu Ji, Bala, and Indra agree that Anupama will decide if they can stay. Toshu and Pakhi plead, insisting they’ve changed, while Kinjal says the decision is up to Anupama.

Toshu begs Kinjal to let him stay and asks Pari to support him, but she refuses, saying there was peace at home without him. Pakhi asks Ishu to speak up, but the latter declines, leaving the decision to Anupama. Toshu then turns to Dimple, who says it's not her house. Baa asks Toshu and Pakhi if they’ve realized their mistakes; they admit they have. Baa allows them in, but Anupama stops them.

Anupama allows Toshu and Pakhi to enter with conditions. She demands they fold their hands and apologize to everyone at Asha Bhawan. If forgiven, they can stay, but they must follow all rules, help out, respect everyone, and contribute to household expenses. If they agree to these terms, they can stay; otherwise, they are free to leave.

Toshu and Pakhi apologize and promise to help. However, Anupama tells them to leave, revealing it was a test to see if they were truly remorseful and willing to let go of their arrogance. She shuts the door, leaving them upset.

Dolly questions if Anupama’s heart has turned to stone, to which the latter replies that after being broken so many times, it has. After their desperate pleas, Anupama eventually opens the door, allowing them to stay but warning them to leave their attitude outside. Toshu and Pakhi apologize again, and Anupama finally lets them in.

Anuj comforts Anupama as she vents about Pakhi and Toshu, feeling they’ll never change. He lightens the mood with candy and reassures her of his love, despite her past doubts. Meanwhile, Pakhi and Toshu agree to endure Anupama’s strictness for now. Anupama, sensing their negative attitude, dismisses their excuses and sends them back to work.

Hasmuk asks Anupama to protect Leela, Dimple, and Kinjal's jewelry, but she refuses, not wanting that responsibility. Despite her refusal, Hasmuk insists. While Anupama locks the jewelry in a trunk, Toshu checks on her. Sagar helps her lift the trunk while secretly planning to reveal the truth about his relationship with Meenu.

Later, Mahi tells Anupama that Ishani and Ansh refuse to play with her and even hit her. Ansh explains that Mahi took their ball against their wishes. Pari reveals Dimple told them not to play with Mahi since she’s now part of Asha Bhawan. Furious, Anupama scolds Dimple for manipulating the children. Anuj, observing this, appreciates that Aadhya has been raised well and isn’t like other kids.

