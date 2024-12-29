Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh opens up on her bond with rumored boyfriend Shalin Bhanot; tells Salman Khan 'We are very close...'

Bigg Boss 18 tonight's weekend ka vaar episode kept audiences entertained as Salman Khan bashed Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan and other contestants for their conduct. The host even confronted Eisha Singh for not trusting her close friend Avinash Mishra in his feud with Kashish. Salman even asked Eisha about her rumored boyfriend Shalin Bhanot.

Salman Khan called out Eisha Singh for not listening to Avinash Mishra's explanation after Kashish Kapoor accused him of being a 'womanizer' and Rajat Dalal called him 'tharki.' Eisha got emotional and mentioned that she regrets not trusting Avinash even after being close friends with him. While talking about this, Salman asked Eisha whether she shares such a close bond with someone outside the show.

Eisha Singh denied having any bond outside the house. Salman reminded Eisha that she had shared with Shilpa Shirodkar that she had someone outside. Eisha claimed that she must have said it as a joke and revealed that she has very close friends. Salman again told Eisha that she had confessed to Shilpa that she had a boyfriend outside. Eisha admitted that she was fooling around and that she is not dating anyone.

Salman teased Eisha and asked whether she has a very close friend and said, "Shayad mai unko janta hu. Voh nature ke bade calm honge bade Shalin honge (Maybe I know him. Maybe he is someone who is calm and Shalin...).

Eisha then opened up on her bond with rumored beau Shalin Bhanot and said, "Sir, Shalin and I are best friends. Of course, we are very close but there's nothing going on." Salman then advised Eisha to be open about her relationship with Avinash in the house. She explained that she is scared to lose Avinash's friendship and doesn't want to engage in any such relationship at present.

Salman Khan also advised Avinash Mishra to concentrate on his relationship with Eisha after the show. He again mentioned Shalin Bhanot and recalled that he was in love with Tina Datta in the show but fell in love with someone else after the show.

Karan Veer Mehra stated that Shalin and Tina Datta partied together but acted as strangers when they entered the show. Eisha commented, "I have worked with him. Of course, we are good friends." Salman laughs and teases Eisha.

