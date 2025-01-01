Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Avinash Mishra's mother says Eisha Singh uses him 'sometimes' to go ahead in the game; comments on their relationship

Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its finale, and the winner of Salman Khan's reality show will be announced in just a few days. In the upcoming episodes, the contestants will celebrate Family Week and will finally meet their family members after more than two months. Avinash Mishra's mother will be entering the Bigg Boss 18 house to see her son.

Before his mother’s arrival, Pinkvilla had an exclusive conversation with her, where she shared her thoughts about Avinash Mishra and his close friends. She also offered her opinion on Avinash and Eisha Singh's close relationship, as well as commented on Kashish Kapoor's controversy.

When asked whether Avinash and Eisha Singh might start a relationship after the show, Avinash's mother expressed her views on the matter and said, "For now, I cannot say anything about this."

Eisha Singh is often accused by her co-contestants for using Avinash to move foward in the game. When Avinash's mother was asked whether she thinks the same, she said, "Sometimes, I feel it's true." Kashish Kapoor had called Avinash Mishra a "womanizer" and raised serious allegations after their flirtatious conversation.

After the video was shown to the contestants, Kashish was blamed by the contestants and host Salman Khan for trying to create a controversy against Avinash. When the actor's mother was questioned about the same, Avinash's mother agreed saying Kashish was trying to create a controversy.

Advertisement

After Kashish had blamed Avinash for flirting with her, Eisha Singh had shown her support for Kashish and had asked Avinash to apologize. Avinash's mother said, "Eisha was wrong" after she didn't support Avinash despite being close to him.

Avinash mother was asked whether Vivian Dsena is also using Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra, she denied saying, "No, I don't think so."

Apart from Avinash Mishra's mother, Eisha's mother, Chaahat Pandey's mom, Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter and Vivian Dsena's wife will also enter Bigg Boss 18 house in family week.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the contestants who are nominated this week are Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chaahat Pandey.

Stay tuned for more such exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 18!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Eisha Singh’s mom REACTS to actress’ equation with Avinash Mishra and Shalin Bhanot; reveals if she feels BB is biased