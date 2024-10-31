Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar expresses her wish to meet sister Namrata Shirodkar in family week; reveals THIS

Bigg Boss Season 18, led by Salman Khan, is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television screens. This season has an interesting lineup of contestants, including popular actress Shilpa Shirodkar. Shilpa, who is Namrata Shirodkar's sister, expressed her desire to meet her elder sister. This conversation happened while Shilpa was talking to Karan Veer Mehra.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar will be seen having a conversation with Karan Veer Mehra about her sister Namrata Shirodkar. Namrata, who is also a popular actress and wife of superstar Mahesh Babu, couldn't meet Shilpa before she entered the Bigg Boss 18 house.

While talking to Karan Veer Mehra and Sara Arfeen Khan, Shilpa Shirodkar revealed not able to bid goodbye to her sister Namrata before stepping inside Bigg Boss 18 house. Shilpa further expressed her wish to see Namrata during the family week of Bigg Boss 18.

Take a look at Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shirodkar's PIC here-

Shilpa Shirodkar is a popular actress from the early 90s who has worked with legendary superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and many actors. Shilpa has also done a few Television shows but has been away from the screens for some time now.

When Pinkvilla exclusively asked Shilpa whether she rejected offers in the past seven years to stay away from the screens, the actress told us, "No. I wasn't getting any offers. But I'm glad that I'm coming back after 7 years with Bigg Boss 18."

Advertisement

Shilpa Shirodkar is married to UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. The couple have a daughter.

In the Bigg Boss 18 house, Shilpa shares a cordial bond with almost everyone except Avinash Mishra. Since the season's inception, Avinash and Shilpa have clashed several times. Shilpa has had several emotional breakdowns so far in the show.

Speaking about Bigg Boss Season 18, the show kickstarted on October 6. From politicians to social media personalities to Television actors, this season boasts amazing and strong personalities who are set to fight for the trophy by showcasing their true personalities.

So far Gunratan Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Muskan Bamne, and Nyrraa Banerjee's journey ended on Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 18.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 written update, October 30: ‘Nazre nahi hat ti mujhse,’ says Avinash Mishra to Chaahat Pandey during an argument