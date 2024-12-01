Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: Salman Khan loses calm on Avinash Mishra after calls Chaahat Pandey 'Gavaar'; scolds latter 'Yeh kya badtameezi hai?'

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman, has kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Shocking evictions and unexpected twists and turns have glued the attention of the viewers. In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan will lose his calm over Avinash Mishra's language and tone while he is talking to Chaahat Pandey. The channel shared a few promos offering a glimpse of the upcoming episode.

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, uploaded by Colors TV on their official social media page, it can be seen that Salman Khan schools Avinash Mishra for his language. During a task, Chaahat Pandey was seen raising allegations about Avinash Mishra's utensil-washing habit. In response, Avinash said, "You are gavar." Chaahat then hits Avinash with the prop.

Salman Khan got furious at Avinash and asked him, "What is gavar (uneducated)? What is this language? Yeh kya badtameezi hai? (What is this misbehavior?)."

Avinash questioned, "Yeh joh harkat kar rahi hai, ye pada likha insan karega? (What she is doing, will a well-educated person behave like this?)."

Salman confronted Avinash, "Aap padhe likhe ho? (Are you educated?)." Avinash Mishra shared, "Ek level cross kar dete hai... (She crosses a level)." Salman interrupted and reminded him, "Aapne bhi bohot sare level cross kiye hai iss ghar mei (Even you have crossed many levels in this house).

Watch Salman Khan and Avinash Mishra's interaction here-

In another promo of Bigg Boss 18, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri's fun interaction with the contestants was seen. Krushna, dressed as Jackie Shroff, teased Shilpa Shirodkar for making Karan Veer Mehra dance to her tunes. He mentioned how Vivian Dsena was the Time God but Karan Veer never got a chance to be a Time God.

Sudesh Lehri then stated that if they need knives, they should used from Karan Veer's back as Shilpa has backstabbed him several times. Shilpa, Karan Veer and Chum Darang burst out laughing upon hearing this. The caption of this promo read, "The OG duo is here to spice up your entertainment."

Watch Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri's video here-

This week Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Sara Arfeen Khan, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Kashish Kapoor are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18. Meanwhile, recently wild card contestant, Aditi Mistry's journey came to an end on Salman Khan's show.

