Singham Again Worldwide Week 1 Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's cop-drama grosses a QUITE GOOD Rs 246 crore

Singham Again has emerged as the highest-grosser of the Singham franchise within six days of its release. Headlined by Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham, the recently released movie performed reasonably well in the first week. Its clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 affected its earnings. If not for it, the Ajay-starrer would have been looking at collections 15-20 percent over what they are currently.

Singham Again: Worldwide collection is close to Rs 250 crore in the first week

Singham Again has been roaring at the box office since Diwali. Ajay Devgn's film, which had an outstanding opening, doesn't seem to stop any longer. While India's net collection of Singham Again is around Rs 160 crore, globally, it has grossed close to Rs 250 crore worldwide

Here's A Break-Up of Singham Again's Box Office Collections So Far

Box office collections India Rs 159 crore net (Rs 191 crore gross) Overseas USD 6.5 million (Rs 55 crore gross) Total worldwide gross after week 1 Rs 246 crore

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF SINGHAM AGAIN HERE:

Singham Again Needs To Maintain Good Numbers For Impressive Final Verdict

While the current box office figures are pretty decent, Singham Again still needs to work harder to pull more audience to theatres. If Rohit Shetty's cop actioner goes stronger in the second weekend, the film can find itself get a favorable verdict.

What's Coming Up In Cop Universe?

Rohit Shetty's Cop-Universe includes movies like Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and Singham Again. Ajay and Rohit will now collaborate for their upcoming film, Mission Chulbul Singham. The high-octane action movie will also star Salman Khan in his Inspector Chulbul Pandey avatar. Salman also had a cameo in Singham Again.

Advertisement

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Mission Chulbul Singham will be a full-fledged big-screen collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan.

If you have watched Singham Again, what did you feel about it? Let us know. And stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office collections of Singham Again.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.



ALSO READ: Box Office: Singham Again becomes the HIGHEST grossing movie of the Singham franchise in 6 days flat