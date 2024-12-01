Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'Rishte mai hum tumhare baap lagte hai' after Karan Veer Mehra claims he has been abandoned in real life

Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan addressed the incidents that happened last week in yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He questioned Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra's friendship and taunted them for being 'too nice.' Salman then reminded Karan Veer that if he was so nice then his first marriage would have lasted forever. He mentioned that sometimes things go overboard and advised him to react to it instead of being nice.

The host stated that if Karan Veer Mehra had been so nice then he would have not expressed his aggression while cooking breakfast. Salman informed the contestants that Karan Veer mentioned how he plans to show his real personality to the ones who instigate him.

Salman explained how Shilpa Shirodkar thinks that Karan Veer Mehra will understand all her decisions and thus she doesn't consider his emotions. Meanwhile, the actor even claimed that Karan Veer might also be trying to play the victim card.

He asked Karan Veer whether Shilpa is taking him for granted and he agreed. However, Karan Veer explained that he considers his friendship more important and thus he doesn't expect anything from her.

When Salman Khan pointed out how Karan Veer wouldn't like it if he was taken for granted in real life, the latter said, "Nahi sir, mai real life mei bhi aisa hi rha hu. For granted liya gaya hu bohot (No sir, I'm the same in real life, I have been taken for granted)."

Salman asked, "Uske baad kya hua (What happened after that?) Karan Veer stated, "Uske baad choda hi gaya hu mai, maine nahi choda kisi ko (After that, people left me. I didn't leave anyone)."

Salman again described how Karan Veer is trying to portray the victim card. When Karan Veer tried to deny this claim, Salman said, "Karan, rishte mai hum tumhare baap lagte hai aur sensibility mei bhi (I have more experience and sensibility than you)."

Salman elaborated how Shilpa and Karan Veer both are trying to be too nice in order to support each other's game. When Vivian Dsena was asked whether Karan is this nice in real life, he denied this claim and said Karan is very straightforward in real life.

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 episode, wild card contestant Aditi Mistry was evicted after contestants chose Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra as more deserving compared to her.

