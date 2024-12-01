Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra confronts Karan Veer Mehra for using his personal item; tells him 'Mera use kiya hua chaddi...'

Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes keep audiences glued as unexpected moments occur in the presence of Salman Khan. In the latest episode, Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra engaged in a heated argument after Karan used Avinash's trimmer to shave his beard. This action infuriated Avinash, who criticized Karan for violating personal hygiene. This argument happened in the morning before Salman Khan's interaction with the contestants.

While talking to Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh says Karan Veer Mehra is weird as he was working out and suddenly, started shaving his beard. Avinash then confronted Karan Veer for using his trimmer to shave his beard. When Avinash asked him whose trimmer he was using, Karan Veer revealed that the trimmer was lying on the table so he used it.

Avinash revealed that it was his trimmer and reminded Karan Veer that it's personal hygiene and he shouldn't use it. Karan Veer argued, saying that it didn't matter, and told Avinash how he should take care of his personal belongings. He asked Avinash Mishra whether he should clean it and give it to him; however, the latter stressed how he can't use anyone's personal belongings as it is a matter of personal hygiene.

Karan Veer then confronted Avinash because his dirty shoes were always lying everywhere and asked him not to teach him hygiene. Kashish Kapoor also mentioned that Avinash must be using the trimmer everywhere. She showed support for Avinash and told Karan Veer that he should take care of personal hygiene. They got into an argument and Eisha mentioned how Karan Veer should be ousted.

Avinash told Karan Veer Mehra, "Jab bhi mera use kiya hua chaddi bhi pehna hoga toh bolna, mai utar ke chod dunga, pehen liyo (When you want to use my used undergarment, let me know, I will leave it somewhere and then you can wear it)."

Karan Veer retorted, "Uss ke andar diaper laga hota hai, voh pechan mei aa jati hai (The underwear would have a diaper and it would be easy to recognize)." He continued, "Voh nappy, diaper wala hota hai (It would have nappy and diaper)."

Avinash said, "Nahi jaise rehta hai normal vaisa hi milega, tu pehen lena (No, it will be a normal one and you can use it)."

Avinash told Karan Veer how he could have simply apologized for using his personal trimmer then he wouldn't have argued with him. Karan Veer angrily apologized to Avinash and asked him whether he wanted his new trimmer. Avinash refused to take the new trimmer from Karan Veer and walked away.

Vivian Dsena then confronted Karan Veer Mehra for using Avinash's trimmer. However, Karan Veer mentioned that he apologized to Avinash and reminded Vivian how he and Shehzada Dhami used to use the same trimmer.

