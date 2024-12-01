Bigg Boss 18, November 30: ’Main Munni ko uthake chalta tha na…’ What made Salman Khan recall his Bajrangi Bhaijaan shoot?

In tonight’s (November 30) episode of Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gave a much-needed reality check to the contestants. He addressed relationship conflicts between the housemates and brought up one of the most talked about equations– Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra’s. While talking to them, the Bollywood actor recalled the shooting of his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In this week’s Bigg Boss 18 episode, the final task to decide the Time God of the house was between the pair Karan Veer Mehra–Edin Rose and Avinash Mishra–Eisha Singh. After the task, Karan along with a few other housemates were disappointed as they thought Shilpa Shirodkar should have chosen Karran and Edin to prioritize her friendship with the former.

The two friends talked about this later and Karan even asked Shiilpa if she could have created different rules for him as he was carrying heavier weight. He said that Edin was at least 20 to 30 kg heavier than Eisha, so Shilpa should have bent the rules for him. It seems host Salman Khan also shared the same perspective.

Salman Khan says, “Edin and Eisha mein kahi tak 20 kilo ka antar hoga. Wo jo mein Munni ko uthake chalta tha na Bajrangi Bhaijaan mein, usmein hi aadhe pareshan ho jata tha, thaak jata tha. Bhadi padhta hain yaar. (There’s a difference of at least 20 kgs between Eisha and Edin. When I’d carry Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaa, I would end up so frustrated and tired. It is difficult.)”

He then says, “Very commendable” to praise Avinash and Karan. Further, he says that he wants to clarify the fact that Shilpa didn’t make any new rules during the task, because Bigg Boss had told earlier that the moderator cannot make new rules. But she didn’t think twice about making this rule that the boys would walk nonstop and whoever stops will be disqualified. In her defence, Shilpa Shirodkar says that she asked both of them before setting the rule

