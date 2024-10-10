Bigg Boss 18: Lesser-known facts about Avinash Mishra; From dating rumors with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star to playing Bajirao and more

Bigg Boss 18 has already kicked off, and one of the most talked-about contestants on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is Avinash Mishra. He’s making waves with his bold and clear-cut antics, but here are some lesser-known facts about the actor that may surprise you.

Avinash Mishra was born on December 9, 1995, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The 28-year-old actor was rumored to be dating Kavveri Priiyam, his co-star from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. According to an ETimes report, the two even had a romantic getaway in Goa. However, Avinash denied the rumors, stating, "It’s sad that people make these claims without any proof. She is a very good friend of mine, and she helped me when I joined the show midway. We got along, and that’s it! If people are claiming we vacationed in Goa, let them first furnish the proof."

Earlier, Avinash Mishra was also linked with his Yeh Teri Galiyan co-star Vrushika Mehta. Addressing the rumors, he said, "That wasn’t true either, and I had clarified it back then. We shared great onscreen chemistry, and after working together for around two years, we became good friends. So, we used to spend time together and chill both on and off set. But some people just love creating stories about two co-actors."

Avinash made his TV debut in 2017 with Sethji, where he played the role of Bajirao. He then appeared in several other serials like Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Titli, among others. Additionally, the actor has been featured in many music videos and short films.

Speaking about his journey in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra revealed that he had been offered the show in the past, but the timing wasn’t right. He was about to sign another project when the opportunity for Bigg Boss came up, and this time, it felt like the right moment. Feeling a strong connection with the show, he decided to go for it.

