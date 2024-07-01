Bigg Boss OTT 3 PROMO: Ranvir Shorey accuses Sana Makbul of provoking Naezy against him; sparks argument

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 premiered on June 21 and within 10 days, two contestants are already evicted of the controversial reality show. The show and the competition among the contestants is getting more intense with each passing day. The makers offer a sneak peek into the upcoming episode of the show by dropping promos on their social media handles.

In the newly uploaded promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, it is seen that Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey get into a war of words.

Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey get into an argument:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 new promo shared by Jio Cinema on their official social media handle gives a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, we see Sana Makbul tell Naezy, "I'm being very honest and telling you Naezy. I don't want to be in good books or anything. You were quiet. You could have given a reply but you did not."

Further Sana Makbul continued, "Teko bolna padega. Teko ladna padega. Kuch nahi toh apne liye." Ranvir Shorey arrives and asks Naezy, "She wanted you to fight with me." Naezy explains how Sana wanted him to take a stand for himself. Ranvir mentions, "What does taking a stand mean in this? We are not anti."

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 3 promo here-

Naezy explains that Sana wants him to speak for himself. Ranvir Shorey tells him that Sana wants Naezy to go against him. Sana overhears this and gets furious. She tells Ranvir, "Yeh aap aise lines mat daliye ki 'voh humko ladana chahti hai'. No, I don't have that intention."

Ranvir tells Sana that it was his and Naezy's discussion and she shouldn't assume that Naezy is not taking for himself. He accuses Sana of making Naezy feel that he is not speaking up. Sana then angrily says, "Meko bas yehi reh gaya hai, inko ladane ke liye. Is he that important."

The caption of this promo reads, "Tereko bolna padhega, tereko ladhna padhega" Kya sahi hai Sana ki advice to Naezy? Ya kuch aur hain Sana ke intentions? Tune in to #BiggBossOTT3, streaming exclusively on #JioCinema, tonight at 9pm."

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 3:

Within ten days, two contestants of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 were evicted. Contestant Neeraj Goyat received fewer votes and was evicted in the midweek of the show. Meanwhile, Payal Malik's journey in the show ended during the first Weekend ka vaar episode.

